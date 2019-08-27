نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
Zarif says US not Iran betrayed negotiating table

تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۵ 27 August 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday Tehran has always been ready for talks but US had left the negotiating table not Iran.

Speaking in an interview with German media 'Süddeutsche Zeitung', Zarif expressed Iran's readiness for defending its interests if any foreign threats exists.

Iran is not seeking conflict, Zarif said adding that the country will defend itself in case of aggression.

Once again, Iranian foreign minister urged Europeans to comply with their commitments in the framework of the nuclear deal by putting into operation the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges.

Zarif called on Europe to pave the way for Iran oil sale regardless of US sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian top diplomat warned against the EU refusal to comply with its commitments. Otherwise, Iran will take the third step of reducing JCPOA commitments on September 6, he said.

Zarif noted that the problem is not just the US but it concerns the remaining JCPOA signatories.

For much of the interview, Zarif urged Washington to set aside threatening European parties to pull out of the JCPOA and on their commitments with regard to normalizing ties with Iran.

IRNA

