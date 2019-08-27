Rouhani sets conditions for meeting with Trump

One day after French President Emanuel Macron talked of the possibility of a meeting between his Iranian and American counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterates the country’s position that no talks can be conceived between Tehran and Washington until the anti-Iran sanctions are lifted.

Tabnak – One day after French President Emanuel Macron talked of the possibility of a meeting between his Iranian and American counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterates the country’s position that no talks can be conceived between Tehran and Washington until the anti-Iran sanctions are lifted.

President Hassan Rouhani says the United States should lift all its “cruel” and “unlawful” sanctions against Iran and begin respecting the nation’s rights as a “first step” towards dialog, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will not engage in any negotiations for the mere sake of photo opportunities.

The Iranian president made the remarks on Tuesday, one day after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hopes for a meeting between Rouhani and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, “in the next few weeks.”

“We seek to resolve issues and problems in a rational way but we are not after photos. For anyone wanting to take a picture with Hassan Rouhani, this is not possible” unless that party chooses to set aside all the oppressive sanctions and respect the Iranian nation’s rights, the Iranian president said in a speech aired live on state television.

Iran, he added, sits at the negotiating table with others only in order to secure its people’s rights and interest.

Tehran will make a change in its approach towards “those waging economic terrorism” against the county only if they “repent” of their past mistakes and turn back from the wrong path they have taken.

“We will witness no positive development” unless the Americans lift the bans and undo their hostile economic policies against Iran, said Rouhani.

He further touched on the 2015 nuclear deal — officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — whose fate remains in doubt in the aftermath of the US’s exit and Europe’s failure to fulfill their legal obligation to stand up to the American sanctions.

Rouhani noted that if the remaining parties honor their commitments under the JCPOA, Tehran would also live up to its end of the bargain.

He also emphasized that Iran’s military doctrine is “based on conventional arms,” adding that it has never sought weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, chemical and microbial ones.

Tehran, he added, is not seeking tensions with the world, but rather “constructive interaction” as well as regional and global security.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran will take the "third step" in reducing its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless the other signatories take action to protect the agreement.

The third step will be taken on September 6, Zarif said in an interview with the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday. Zarif further said if Iran comes to an agreement with Europe and the European side begins to implement it, we will not take this third step, without elaborating.