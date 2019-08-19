نسخه اصلی
20 Iranian universities among top world

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۵۲ 19 August 2019

The founder of the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC) said on Monday that 20 of Iranian universities were among the top 2,000 world universities published in the CWUR Ranking System.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Jafar Mehrad noted that the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) released the results of the 2010-2019 ranking. The CWUR ranking, which began its activity in 2012, ranks the world's universities according to seven indicators, including educational quality, graduates recruitment, quality of faculty members, research results, high quality publications, influence and citations. .

He said the CWUR headquarters are based in the United Arab Emirates, adding that the rating system was first launched in Jeddah with the aim of ranking the world's top 100 universities. Then, it quickly expanded its operations. In 2014, the CWUR ranking restricted the list to top 20 universities in the world out of 18,000 universities in different countries, though the ranking table lists the top 2,000 universities in the world with the same seven indices.

Referring to the first top Iranian university in the ranking, he noted that in this system the ranking of Islamic Azad University, with 74.6 scores out of total score of 100, which belongs to Harvard University, was rank 464 of the world's top.

According to the founder of the Islamic World Science Citation Database, Tehran University ranked 537 in the world is second Iran’s top university with a score of 73.8. Tehran University of Medical Sciences is third top university of Iran ranked 578 in the world with the score of 73.4.

He also added that Sharif University of Technology is ranked 4 in the country and 615 in the world and has a score of 73.1. Isfahan Industrial University also received a ranking of 748, the fifth top university in the country and a score of 72 out of 100.

