All Enemy Interests within Range of Iranian Weapons

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi underlined that the country's deterrence power has made the enemies more cautious in their moves, saying that all their interests and equipment are within range of Iran's weapons.

"The enemy has made attempts in the past year to display the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz as an insecure region while we have tried to reveal their lies by establishment of security," Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in Tehran on Sunday.

He stressed the Iranian Navy's equipment with intelligence, missile and electronic war systems, and said, "We have had full knowledge of the enemy's situation every second and made them stay far from our naval zones."

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said that the "hit-and-run era has ended", and said, "The enemy's interests and equipment are within our range wherever they are deployed."

In relevant remarks last Wednesday, Rear Admiral Khanzadi stressed the end of enemies' parading in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, warning them to withdraw their forced from the region.

"An Islamic marine resistance front is being formed and integrated and the era of plundering the region's wealth has ended and the enemies should leave the region as soon as possible," Rear Admiral Khanzadi said, addressing a ceremony on the Iranian Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

Also, earlier this month, Commander of the Iranian Army's Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said that his country's high deterrence power had disrupted US plans, making Washington started sending back its warships from the Persian Gulf.

"Today, the fact that the enemy has been pushed to stop 200 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz and is withdrawing its warships from the Persian Gulf is due to the (Iranian) Armed Forces' deterrence power and the enemy knows that it can't test Iran's preparedness and defense power," General Sabahi Fard said in Tehran.

He warned the Iranian Armed Forces' reaction to any hostile move regrets any enemy.

General Sabahi Fard, meantime, said that air defense systems have been deployed in different parts of the country, monitoring the Iranian sky and the airspace beyond the borders.

His comments came as the United States has been trying to persuade its allies into an international coalition in the Strait of Hormuz, which accommodates around a third of global seaborne oil traffic, and other strategic Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

Washington’s call has, however, been met with little interest from Washington’s allies, which are concerned that joining such an alliance could drag them into a conflict with Iran.

The French are noncommittal, while Germany, Italy and Sweden have rejected joining the alliance.

Fars News Agency