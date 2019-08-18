نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
331بازدید
‍ پ

Minister: Iran Aims to Help Boost Iraq’s Defense Power

کد خبر: ۹۱۸۷۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۴ 18 August 2019

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami described efforts to strengthen Iraq’s military capabilities as a main policy of the Islamic Republic.

“Fortifying Iraq’s defense power is one of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s main strategies,” Brigadier General Hatami said in a meeting with Iraq’s Interior Minister Yassin Taher al-Yasiri in Tehran on Sunday.

Highlighting the need to enhance the capabilities of the Iraqi military and police forces, the Iranian defense minister added, “We deem the security of Iraq as being in line with our own security, and care about Iraq’s security to the same extent that we make efforts for our own stability and security.”

The general also stressed the need for constant consultations between Tehran and Baghdad, saying that Iran’s support for Iraq in the fight against terrorism was not a short-term or tactical measure, but a decision deriving from faith and part of a long-term strategy.

The visiting Iraqi minister, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran for assisting Iraq in the war on terrorism, saying close military and security cooperation with Tehran is a top priority for the Baghdad government.

Iraqi politicians and military forces regard Iran as a reliable backing in times of crises, Yasiri added.

In July 2017, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to boost military cooperation in a host of fields, including counterterrorism.

Based on the deal, Tehran and Baghdad try to promote interaction and share experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremism, work together to ensure border security, and provide each other with training and logistical, technical and military support.

In June 2019, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Anti-Aircraft Base of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, said the Iranian Air Defense was fully prepared to satisfy Iraq’s air defense demands in all areas.

By relying on local experts, the Iranian Air Defense is ready to help Iraq in manufacturing and providing technical support for various air defense systems, the Iranian general said at a meeting with Major General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdul Hussein, chairman of the Iran-Iraq joint commission, held in Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran iraq defense
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نامه آملی به یزدی سالار آقاخان آیت الله یزدی صادق لاریجانی لیگ نوزدهم نفتکش گریس ۱ حماسه پاوه ولی الله سیف حوزه های انتخابیه زنجان عید غدیر
آخرین اخبار

دفتر ازدواج لاکچری بسته شد

واکنش‌ها به اختلافات آیت‌الله یزدی و آملی/کنایه ضرغامی به آملی لاریجانی: افشای مخزن الاسرار چه نسبتی با مصلحت نظام دارد؟/محمدتقی رهبر: آیات یزدی و آملی اگر حرفی دارند رودررو بزنند

قاتل ۴ شهروند ملایری دستگیر شد

تهدید نتانیاهو درمورد حمله به غزه

حتمال تحریم وزرای خارجه کشور‌های نزدیک به حزب‌الله

اخبار بعیدی‌نژاد از تاریخ حرکت نفتکش «آدریان دریا»

تکمیل شناسایی حساب‌های بانکی تا پایان امسال

اعتماد و استقبال مردم از رسانه‌ملی به روایت آقای رئیس

تعداد یارانه‌بگیران سالانه افزایش پیدا می‌کند

ظریف عازم فنلاند شد

تیپ متفاوت بانوی معروف ووشوکار کشور

لزوم اصلاح قانون مبارزه با مواد مخدر

واکنش ایران به اقدامات تحریک‌آمیز آمریکا در سوریه

فرمانده‌هوافضای‌سپاه:‌تلاش‌برای‌ارتقاء‌توانمندی‌ها‌ادامه‌دارد

توضیخاتی درباره بازداشت یک مدیر سابق دستگاه قضایی

وب گردی

تعیین هدف در گوگل آنالیتیکس

بازار کار کدام رشته‌های تحصیلی بهتر است؟

بانک‌ها چقدر به کارمندانشان وام می‌دهند؟

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

برگزاری مراسم ولیمه حجاج در برج میلاد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

آیا قیمت مسکن کاهش می‌یابد؟

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نرخ دیه سال ۹۸ +جدول مقایسه‌ای
همه چیز درباره لاریجانی‌ها
دعوا سر مرجعیت یک روحانی نواندیش بالا گرفت!
روایت عباس عبدی از یک اتفاق عجیب در صداوسیما/حمایت تمام قد فعال یک اصلاح‌طلب از آیت الله مصباح یزدی/گلایه‌های صریح نماینده اصلاح‌طلب از روحانی، نقش ناطق نوری در شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد
پاسخ رنجبران به یک شایعه درباره رئیس صداوسیما/روایت لیلاز از اختیارات ریاست‌جمهوری احمدی‌نژاد و روحانی/واکنش رامبد جوان به ماجرای مهاجرتش/اصلاح‌طلبان دست راستشان به دست چپشان می‌گوید چه کار کنیم
کنایه یک اصلاح طلب به حزب روحانی/مردکی که نمی‌تواند حرف بزند، ۵۰۰ میلیون دلار از بانک مرکزی می‌گیرد/یارانه نقدی چه کسانی حذف می‌شود؟/تیر خلاص جبهه پایداری به شورای وحدت
زمان واریز یارانه مرداد اعلام شد
تبریک پرستویی به آزاده‌ای که در ایران زندانی شد
لحظه هولناک معلق ماندن رنجر شهربازی اصفهان
جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات میان ایران و انگلیس بر سر نفتکش گریس ۱/پیام سید حسن نصرالله به ظریف/ عملیات پهپادهای ترکیه در شمال سوریه/ آغاز عملیات مشترک ترکیه و آمریکا در شمال سوریه
اتاق ملکه الیزابت جز سرّی‌ترین مکان‌های دنیا
رامبد جوان به شایعات پایان داد
چگونه کیلومتر کارکرد واقعی اتومبیل را تشخیص دهیم؟
عکس‌العمل پژمان بازغی به مهاجرت مزدک میرزایی
پدافند هوایی پیشرفته ایرانی

گذشت اولیای دم از قصاص «محمدعلی نجفی»/ آیا نجفی آزاد خواهد شد؟  (۳۱۴ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور  (۱۵۴ نظر)

انتقال بازیکن مازاد پرسپولیس به آذربایجان، به جنجال سیاسی تبدیل شد / عذرخواهی یا فسخ قرارداد شریفی؟  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پاسخ رنجبران به یک شایعه درباره رئیس صداوسیما/روایت لیلاز از اختیارات ریاست‌جمهوری احمدی‌نژاد و روحانی/واکنش رامبد جوان به ماجرای مهاجرتش/اصلاح‌طلبان دست راستشان به دست چپشان می‌گوید چه کار کنیم  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نرخ دیه سال ۹۸ +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمله تند میرسلیم به اصلاح‌طلبان: اشتباهات را بپذیرید و مانع اضمحلال خود شوید/ اعلام برنامه‌های اصولگرایان برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم/ مؤتلفه در چهارچوب ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب وارد انتخابات می‌شود/ مردم از دولت و مجلس فعلی ناراضی‌اند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

روایت عباس عبدی از یک اتفاق عجیب در صداوسیما/حمایت تمام قد فعال یک اصلاح‌طلب از آیت الله مصباح یزدی/گلایه‌های صریح نماینده اصلاح‌طلب از روحانی، نقش ناطق نوری در شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۲۱ نظر)

میعاد صالحی، مدیرعامل صندوق بازنشستگی برکنار شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

افتخاری: اصلاح‌طلبان در حق روحانی ناجوانمردی می‌کنند/موسوی لاری جانشین عارف می‌شود؟/کنایه عارف به حجاریان/برخی در حوزه علمیه به‌ دنبال تضعیف رهبری هستند  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قائم مقام شبکه سه: به شکستن بت‌هایی مثل شاملو ادامه می‌دهیم/رئیس پلیس تهران: به پوشش افراد در محیط‌های خصوصی کاری نداریم  (۱۰۶ نظر)

مقاومت شدید پزشکان در برابر نصب کارتخوان  (۱۰۶ نظر)

حمله توئیتری محمود صادقی به کارگزاران/جزئیات جدید از بازداشت حسن عباسی/اماراتی‌ها برای باز شدن حساب‌های ایرانیان اقدام می‌کنند/کرباسچی حرف می زند،بعد می گوید منظورم این نبود/ شفاف حرف بزن آقا!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

همه چیز درباره لاریجانی‌ها  (۸۶ نظر)

مردی که دنبال زن دوم می‌رود فقط هوسران است!  (۸۱ نظر)