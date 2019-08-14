نسخه اصلی
Sudan rain kills seven, leaves thousands homeless

Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country’s south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 14 August 2019

“Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state,” SUNA said.

The downpours, which have battered parts of Sudan for days now, destroyed hundreds of homes in the capital Khartoum.

At least six other people were killed over the past week in Jazira and in the western region of Darfur where thousands of people were affected by flooding.

