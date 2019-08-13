نسخه اصلی
UK to release Iranian oil tanker soon – Official

Over the past several weeks, Britain’s move in seizing an Iranian oil tanker has overshadowed Tehran-London ties, with the risk of further escalation in common maritime areas in sight. The tensions, however, are expected to be cooled down as report suggest that the Iranian tanker is going to be released in the coming days.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۴۵ 13 August 2019

Tabnak – Over the past several weeks, Britain’s move in seizing an Iranian oil tanker has overshadowed Tehran-London ties, with the risk of further escalation in common maritime areas in sight. The tensions, however, are expected to be cooled down as report suggest that the Iranian tanker is going to be released in the coming days.

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization says Britain is expected to soon free an Iranian-owned oil tanker that it unlawfully seized last month off the coast of Gibraltar, after the two sides exchanged certain documents to pave the way for the supertanker’s release.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Jalil Eslami, the organization’s deputy head, said Tehran has been making efforts towards securing the release of oil tanker Grace 1, which was seized with a cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil by UK marines in the Strait of Gibraltar on July.

The official said London had shown willingness to resolve the diplomatic dispute that has broken out between the two sides over the case, adding, “Certain documents have been exchanged, which would help settle the issue.”

“We hope that the problem will be resolved in the near future and that the ship can continue sailing with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said. The Iranian port official went on to say that the UK’s seizure of Grace 1 emanates from its “bias” and lacks true reasons.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a spokesman for Gibraltar said the British overseas territory was seeking “to de-escalate issues arising since” the detention of Grace 1, Reuters reported.

Earlier, maritime security company Dryad Global had reported that Grace 1 had signaled a new destination of Morocco, but later removed the update. TankerTrackers.com also tweeted that the tanker had been signaling Morocco as its next destination after having spent 5 weeks in Gibraltar.

On July 4, the British Royal Marines seized the giant Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar for trying to take oil to Syria allegedly in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran maintains that the supertanker was not bound for Syria and its seizure has taken place at the behest of the US.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the British envoy to Tehran several times in protest at the UK navy’s move. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned London that it will definitely pay the price for the illegal seizure of Grace 1 in international waters.

