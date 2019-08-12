نسخه اصلی
Iran Calls for Muslims’ Unity against Hegemonic States’ Unilateralism

12 August 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in his message of congratulations to the leaders and nations of Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice), called for unity to confront unilateral practices of global powers.

In separate messages on Sunday, Rouhani extended his felicitations to the Muslim leaders and nations, noting that enhanced unity among Muslims could help overcome unilateralism practiced by hegemonic powers that are incriminated in global acts of terror.

He added that this unity can also pave the way for further promotion of peace and security in the region and the world as well as consolidation of justice and brotherhood among Muslim nations.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important religious feasts, with the sacrifice of animals such as sheep, rams, goats and cattle.

The act commemorates Prophet Abraham’s (peace be upon him) submission to divine order to sacrifice his son, Ismail. However, God provided Prophet Abraham with a ram to sacrifice instead after he successfully passed the divine test.

Millions of Muslims around the world attend the day’s prayers. In Iran, people from different walks of life will go to mosques to participate in the day's special prayers. A mass prayer will be also held in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

On Saturday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a message to the great congregation of pilgrims to this year’s edition of Hajj rituals, called upon Muslims to take advantage of the event to promote awareness against the harms of the so-called Deal of the Century for Palestinians.

“The ploy of Deal of the Century prepared by the oppressive US, and its treasonous cohorts, is a crime against human society, and not just the Palestinian nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, in his message, on the advent of the start of the Hajj rituals of this year.

“We are inviting everyone to actively participate in overcoming this deception by the enemy, and with the power and help of God, we consider this and all other ruses by the arrogant front doomed to failure against the efforts, and faith of the Resistance front,” the Leader underlined.

“Today, one of the most important issues of the Muslim world is Palestine, which is at the top of Muslims’ political issues, regardless of their school of thought, race, and language,” he stressed.

“The greatest injustice in recent history has happened in Palestine. In this painful affair, all that a nation had—their land, homes, farms, belongings, dignity, and identity—was confiscated. With God’s assistance, this nation has not surrendered to defeat, and has not given up, and today, they are on the battlefields more enthusiastic, and braver than yesterday. But the ultimate outcome requires assistance from all Muslims,” Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted.

Last month, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that remarks by Hezbollah Chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah about saying prayers at Beit al-Muqaddas is a completely achievable goal.

"That Mr. Seyed Hassan Nasrallah says 'I will pray at Masjid al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa mosque), God willing,' is an absolutely practical and achievable aspiration for us. If we all act upon our duties, the divine promise will definitely come true," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a Palestinian delegation headed by Saleh al-Arouri, the Deputy Chairman of the politburo of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran on July 22.

"The victory of the people of Palestine and the return of this holy land to the World of Islam is not a strange and unattainable matter. 40 years ago no one could believe that in Iran — which was the center of US's influence and aspirations — a religious government would emerge and the Israeli embassy in Tehran turn into Palestine’s embassy," he added.

Fars News Agency

