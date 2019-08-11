Zarif: Iran supports Yemeni-Yemeni talks

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and said that Iran supports Yemeni-Yemeni talks and full execution of Stockholm Agreement.

According to a report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with Spokesman for Yemeni Ansarallah Mohammed Abdul Salam.

In the meeting, Zarif expressed sorrow over massacre of innocent people of Yemen and five-year siege of the country and called for prompt ceased of the war and elimination of siege of the country.

Zarif also expressed Iran's readiness to dispatch humanitarian aids to the country.

Mohammed Abdul Salam conveyed greetings and appreciation of Yemeni Ansarallah Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi for Foreign Minister Zarif and for his message of condolences for martyrdom of his brother Ebrahim Badreddin al-Houthi.

He also appreciated Iran's supports for Yemeni people and presented a report for the latest field and political developments in Yemen and the outlook for political solution as well as the latest human situation in the country.

