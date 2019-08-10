نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
438بازدید
‍ پ

US Envoy Tells Germany: Spend More on Defense or We Move Troops to Poland

An envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's unwillingness to boost defense spending might give the United States no choice but to move American troops stationed in Germany to Poland.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۰۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 10 August 2019

An envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's unwillingness to boost defense spending might give the United States no choice but to move American troops stationed in Germany to Poland.

The comments by Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, signal Trump's impatience with Merkel's failure to raise defense spending to 2% of economic output as mandated by the NATO military alliance.

"It is offensive to assume that the U.S. taxpayers continue to pay for more than 50,000 Americans in Germany but the Germans get to spend their [budget] surplus on domestic programs," Grenell told the dpa news agency.

Germany's fiscal plans foresee the defense budget of NATO's second-largest member rising to 1.37% of output next year before falling to 1.24% in 2023.

Eastern European countries like Poland and Latvia, fearful of Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, have raised their military spending to the 2% target, drawing praise from Trump who wants Germany to do the same.

Deteriorating relations

U.S. complaints about Germany's defense spending pre-date Trump but relations with the United States have deteriorated since he became president.

The two allies do not see eye-to-eye on a range of issues, including Iran, trade tariffs and the NordStream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Trump said in June he would deploy 1,000 U.S. troops from Germany to Poland, which sees the measure as deterrence against possible aggression from Russia.

Georgette Mosbacher, U.S. ambassador to Poland, has made a similar criticism of Germany's reluctance to commit more financial resources to NATO.

"Poland meets its 2% of GDP spending obligation towards NATO. Germany does not. We would welcome American troops in Germany to come to Poland," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

U.S. troops

The United States has more than 33,000 soldiers in Germany and an additional 17,000 U.S. civilian employees to support them. It is believed the United States also has nuclear warheads in Germany.

"President Trump is right and Georgette Mosbacher is right," Grenell told dpa. "Multiple presidents have asked Europe's largest economy to pay for its own defense. This request has been made over many years and by many presidents."

Grenell added that the United States must react if Germany continues to ignore Trump's demand to boost defense spending.

Trump travels to France this month for the G-7 summit, where Iran will be a major topic. Trump will also visit Poland and Denmark.

Grenell earlier this month criticized Germany for showing reluctance to join a planned U.S. naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa germany forces
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ایران ایرتور محمود صارمی سروش رفیعی دیوان محاسبات کراسنویارسک آزادراه تهران شمال روز خبرنگار ینس استولتنبرگ حوزه های انتخابیه تهران
آخرین اخبار

گزارش نیویورک تایمز از جاسوسان دستگیر شده در ایران/واکنش وزیر خارجه فرانسه به توئیت ترامپ درباره مذاکره با ایران /گفت‌وگوی بولتون و سخنگوی اردوغان درباره ایجاد منطقه امن/ پیشروی های چشمگیر ارتش سوریه در شمال غرب سوریه

کدخدایی زیر قولی که به عارف داده بود زد؟

استقبال کم داوطلبان از پذیرش بدون آزمون

وب گردی

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
حمله شدید رییس الاهلی به برانکو بعداز شکست
ادامه درگیری‌های شدید بین نیرو‌های وابسته به امارات و عربستان/ترامپ: کسی حق مذاکره با ایران به نمایندگی از آمریکا را ندارد/تماس تلفنی پامپئو با بن سلمان درباره ایران/مخالفت قاطع دمشق با توافق آمریکا و ترکیه در ایجاد منطقه امن
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
بازیگر معروف با چهره استتارشده سرمزار شهدا می‌رود
ورود ناو جنگی آمریکا به آب های منطقه‌ای قطر/ بیانیه ترکیه درباره توافق با آمریکا درباره سوریه/ دیدار ده ها نماینده کنگره آمریکا با نتانیاهو/ درگیری متحدان عربستان و امارات در یمن
چه کسی با عدم اکران «دیدن این فیلم جرم است» مانع از نمایش فاجعه می‌شود؟
ثروتمندترین فرد جهان به سهام خود چوب حراج زد/ ممنوعیت واردات ۱۶۵۰ قلم کالا/ عبور اونس طلا از مرز ۱۵۰۰ دلار/ دلار ۵۰ تومان پایین آمد/ با ۶۰۰ میلیون تومان کجا خانه بخریم؟

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۳ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۱۵ نظر)