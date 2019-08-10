نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
95بازدید
‍ پ

Australian unis become battleground over Hong Kong protests

Tensions in Hong Kong have rippled across Australian universities, as supporters of the pro-democracy protests have been targeted and harassed by "patriotic" mainland students -- with the tacit backing of Beijing.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۰۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷ 10 August 2019

Tensions in Hong Kong have rippled across Australian universities, as supporters of the pro-democracy protests have been targeted and harassed by "patriotic" mainland students -- with the tacit backing of Beijing.

Public rallies and other acts of solidarity have been staged at several campuses during the Asian financial hub's two months of civil unrest, including the emergence of "Lennon walls" plastered with sticky notes extolling the virtues of free speech and democracy.

But that has angered some mainland Chinese students, who have physically confronted protestors, torn down message boards and demanded universities provide a "pure study environment" free of political messages that "insult" their homeland.

Video from a small pro-democracy rally at Monash University on Tuesday shows a man aggressively shouting at students and manhandling someone who tried to step in, while a companion films the confrontation.

"We wear masks because we know they will take photos and put it online on their social network sites and they try to find who (we) are," said 23-year-old student James, who witnessed the skirmish.

He said several students who participated had their details published online and at least one had been the target of harassment, including anonymous phone calls.

Nationalist activists listed a pro-Hong Kong demonstrator's home address in Melbourne on the popular messaging app WeChat, and discussed reporting mainland-born Chinese who supported the students to Beijing authorities for "welfare" when they get home.

At the University of Queensland in Brisbane, a handful of hard-hatted students held its latest demonstration on Friday in support of friends and family back home.

Student activist Drew Pavlou, who has supported the campus protests, was told to "be careful" and received messages from someone who knew his name, claimed to know his whereabouts and threatened to "kill his family".

"We're quite afraid for our personal safety on campus and even in Brisbane or going back to Hong Kong, because we fear we might get targeted," said Jacob Yiu, a 21-year-old protest organiser at UQ.

"Probably the Hong Kong government -- even the Chinese government -- know what we've been doing here, (and might) try to detain us, and we're quite scared of that."

Tensions have also been felt in New Zealand, with scuffles flaring at the University of Auckland.

The University of Queensland said it was stepping up security patrols in response to the protests. Monash said security attended Tuesday's protest but "no action was required".

- Balancing act -

Australia's cash-strapped universities have struggled to respond, weighing support for free speech with the need to sustain a lucrative supply of Chinese students.

More than 181,000 Chinese people are enrolled in Australian universities -- by far the largest cohort of overseas students -- bringing more than $6.8 billion into the economy each year.

But economic ties run much deeper. The University of Queensland is one of 12 universities that host a "Confucius Institute" -- a Chinese government-funded school that teaches language and culture.

In 2012, Monash became the first Australian university to be granted a highly lucrative licence to operate in China.

Both universities said it was important to allow students to safely voice their opinions.

The Chinese government does not appear to have tried to quiet the tensions, with consulates in Auckland and Brisbane praising the "spontaneous patriotism" of pro-Beijing students.

The Brisbane consulate's statement drew a sharp rebuke from Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne, who warned diplomats against undermining fundamental rights or "encouraging disruptive or potentially violent behaviour".

And home affairs minister Peter Dutton said that while China was an important trading partner, foreign interference in Australia was at "an all-time high".

"We are worried about influence on university campuses," he said.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association -- a government-backed body -- has led complaints about the pro-Hong Kong protests.

A local chapter this week complained to the University of Tasmania about "discriminatory, insulting comments" posted around campus regarding Hong Kong.

"The content was malicious and defamatory, and the behaviours were extremely bad" it said, calling on the university to "establish a clean and pure study environment for students".

Chapters of the association have been accused by US Vice President Mike Pence of policing Chinese students as much as representing them overseas.

The organisation told AFP it respected local law and freedom of speech, but urged the university to "pay attention to this issue before it escalates".

"We are all students, we should focus on our study," it said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia hong kong protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ایران ایرتور محمود صارمی سروش رفیعی دیوان محاسبات کراسنویارسک آزادراه تهران شمال روز خبرنگار ینس استولتنبرگ حوزه های انتخابیه تهران
آخرین اخبار

گزارش نیویورک تایمز از جاسوسان دستگیر شده در ایران/واکنش وزیر خارجه فرانسه به توئیت ترامپ درباره مذاکره با ایران /گفت‌وگوی بولتون و سخنگوی اردوغان درباره ایجاد منطقه امن/ پیشروی های چشمگیر ارتش سوریه در شمال غرب سوریه

کدخدایی زیر قولی که به عارف داده بود زد؟

استقبال کم داوطلبان از پذیرش بدون آزمون

وب گردی

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
حمله شدید رییس الاهلی به برانکو بعداز شکست
ادامه درگیری‌های شدید بین نیرو‌های وابسته به امارات و عربستان/ترامپ: کسی حق مذاکره با ایران به نمایندگی از آمریکا را ندارد/تماس تلفنی پامپئو با بن سلمان درباره ایران/مخالفت قاطع دمشق با توافق آمریکا و ترکیه در ایجاد منطقه امن
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
بازیگر معروف با چهره استتارشده سرمزار شهدا می‌رود
ورود ناو جنگی آمریکا به آب های منطقه‌ای قطر/ بیانیه ترکیه درباره توافق با آمریکا درباره سوریه/ دیدار ده ها نماینده کنگره آمریکا با نتانیاهو/ درگیری متحدان عربستان و امارات در یمن
چه کسی با عدم اکران «دیدن این فیلم جرم است» مانع از نمایش فاجعه می‌شود؟
ثروتمندترین فرد جهان به سهام خود چوب حراج زد/ ممنوعیت واردات ۱۶۵۰ قلم کالا/ عبور اونس طلا از مرز ۱۵۰۰ دلار/ دلار ۵۰ تومان پایین آمد/ با ۶۰۰ میلیون تومان کجا خانه بخریم؟

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۳ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۱۵ نظر)