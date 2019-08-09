نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
123بازدید
‍ پ

France FM: We need 'no permission' for Iran dialogue

کد خبر: ۹۱۶۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۳ 09 August 2019

France’s top diplomat has said that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to an earlier tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

"On Iran, France speaks with complete sovereignty. It is working hard for peace and security in the region, it is working to facilitate a deescalation in tensions and it needs no permission to do so," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement on Friday.

Trump had earlier blamed Macron for sending “mixed signals” to Tehran.

....I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself. No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was a deal between Iran and six world powers. Washington introduced old and new sanctions on Iran and sought to further scupper implementation of the deal by pressuring remaining signatories, specifically the deal’s European signatories.

While expressing opposition to the US withdrawal, European signatories have also so far failed to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits promised under the deal but hampered by US sanctions.

Trump’s comments chastising Macron came two days after the French president spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

During the phone call, Macron stressed that France was committed to upholding the JCPOA and finding a solution that could both benefit Iran and be accepted by all sides of the deal.

Macron also welcomed a proposal from Rouhani calling for the formation of a joint panel of experts seeking solutions to regional and international disputes.

Macron recently stepped up diplomatic contact with Tehran in a bid to allegedly cease the US economic war against Iran and deescalate tensions in the region.

"That's what President Macron is doing, in full transparency with our partners, above all our European partners," Le Drian said of the initiative on Friday, adding that Macron was "obviously keeping American authorities informed".

The French diplomatic push comes as the US has taken a quasi-warlike posture against Iran in recent months, stepping up provocative military deployments in the Middle East and calling for the formation of a "multinational maritime" naval deployment in the region.

The initiative has so far failed to receive much support among many of Washington's key allies.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that foreign presence in the Persian Gulf is a lead cause for tension and that only regional cooperation between neighboring countries can assure the security of the vital international energy hub.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran france us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ایران ایرتور محمود صارمی سروش رفیعی دیوان محاسبات کراسنویارسک آزادراه تهران شمال روز خبرنگار ینس استولتنبرگ حوزه های انتخابیه تهران
آخرین اخبار

دیدار «سعد الحریری» با سفیر آمریکا در بیروت

ردپای عربستان سعودی در ترور برادر رهبر انصارالله

حکم مصادره برج منهتن بنیاد علوی رد شد

موضع‌ جدید ترامپ درباره خشونت مسلحانه در آمریکا

بازگشت حدود ۲ هزار آواره سوری به کشور خود

نبرد سنگین ارتش سوریه با تروریستها در دروازه‌های ادلب

علی بابا و تی چارتر سپهر

استقلال، پرسپولیس و ۱۰تیم لیگ‌نوزدهم محروم شدند

قطر، مچ دزدان دریایی عربستانی را گرفت+سند

دعای عهد با صدای محسن فرهمند

بدشانس‌ترین سرباز جنگ جهانی دوم

از "ورود آرمیتاژ اسمیت برای اداره مالیه" تا "تکذیب انتقال نقدی ۳۰۰ میلیون یورو به ایران"

خروج ده‌ها میلیارد دلار سرمایه برای خرید ویلا در کانادا/ دلیل نیامدن طیب نیا به دولت/ فرمانده اقتصادی رئیس‌جمهور است/ تورم بالای ۴۰ درصد است/ هرجا می‌رویم، آمریکایی‌ها قبل و بعد از ما هم می‌روند که کاری نکنیم/ سال ۷۶ به خاتمی رای دادم/ با احمدی‌نژاد اختلاف نظر پیدا کردم؛ می‌گفت: صد میلیارد به نیروی انتظامی بدهید

فرار والیبال ایران از کابوس شکست مقابل کوبا در ست پنجم/ شروع لرزان در انتخابی المپیک

دعای جوشن صغیر با صدای محسن فرهمند

وب گردی

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد
اسرائیل پادزهر S-۳۰۰ را یافته است / بی فایدگی سامانه روسی در سوریه؟
وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
تعجب خانم بازیگر با دیدن عکسش در لندن!
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
معاون قوه قضائیه: صدور گواهینامه موتور برای غیرمردان جایز نیست/سازمان لیگ: هیچ الزامی برای ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها در لیگ برتر نداریم
اظهارات برادر میترا‌استاد بعد‌از ملاقات‌با خانواده‌نجفی
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
نظر آیت‌الله مکارم درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
ارتباط بن سلمان با بازیگر زن پرحاشیه آمریکایی

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۳ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۱۵ نظر)