نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
219بازدید
‍ پ

Gunman kills at least 20 at Texas shopping center

A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۸۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۵۹ 04 August 2019

A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident in the Texas border city "one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas." Police said authorities were investigating if it was a hate crime.

The suspect was arrested without incident outside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. Two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. El Paso police didn't release his name at a news conference but confirmed the gunman is from Allen, near Dallas.

Many of the victims were shot at the Walmart, police said.

"The scene was a horrific one," said Allen, adding that many of the 26 people who were hurt had life-threatening injuries.

The chief said police found a post online possibly written by the suspect.

"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates, to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime," Allen said.

The shooting came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a California food festival. Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured 13 others last Sunday at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Residents quickly volunteered to give blood to the injured after the shooting, and police and military members were helping people look for missing loved ones.

"It's chaos right now," said Austin Johnson, an Army medic at nearby Fort Bliss, who volunteered to help at the shopping center and later at a school serving as a reunification center.

Adriana Quezada, 39, said she was in the women's clothing section of Walmart with her two children when she heard gunfire.

"But I thought they were hits, like roof construction," she said of the shots.

Her 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son threw themselves to the ground, then ran out of the store through an emergency exit. They were not hurt, Quezada said.

She said she saw four men, dressed in black, moving together firing guns indiscriminately. Police later said they believed the suspect, who was armed with a rifle, was the only shooter.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 13 of the injured were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one who died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital, he said. He wouldn't provide additional details on the victims.

Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero said. Those victims' ages ranged from 35 to 82, he said.

President Donald Trump tweeted: "God be with you all!"

At a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas, presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, appeared a bit shaken after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported. The Democrat said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.

He said he heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield. Do not bring it into our communities."

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he knew the shooter was not from his town.

"It's not what we're about," he said at the news conference with the governor and police chief. El Paso is nearly a 10-hour drive from Allen.

In the hours after the shooting, authorities blocked streets near a home in Allen that is associated with the suspect. Officers appeared to speak briefly with a woman who answered the door of the gray stone house and later entered the residence.

El Paso has become a focal point of the immigration debate, drawing Trump in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the U.S. safer, while city residents and O'Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed wire-topped fencing and towering metal slats.

O'Rourke stressed that border walls haven't made his hometown safer. The city's murder rate was less than half the national average in 2005, the year before the start of its border fence. Before the wall project started, El Paso had been rated one of the three safest major U.S. cities going back to 1997.

Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, also said the El Paso shooting suspect wasn't on her group's radar screen prior to the shooting.

"We had nothing in our files on him," Beirich wrote in an email.

The shooting is the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, and the fifth public mass shooting. Before Saturday, 96 people had died in mass killings in 2019 - 26 of them in public mass shootings.

The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed, not including the offender, over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. The database shows that the median age of a public mass shooter is 28, significantly lower than the median age of a person who commits a mass shooting of their family.

Since 2006, 11 mass shootings - not including Saturday's - have been committed by men who are 21 or younger.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
texas shooting walmart
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فردین فرمند شورای نگهبان احسان دلاویز اصغر قندچی هادی رضوی کوهمره‌سرخی شیراز روند تهیه کارت سوخت
آخرین اخبار

مانع‌ از تضییع‌ حق شهروندان شوید

تورم سوئیس به صفر درصد نزدیک شد

صدور ۹۷۸ حکم برای مفسدان اقتصادی

تغییر در معاونت‌های شهرداری تهران

بارش پراکنده و کاهش دما در مناطق شمالی و غربی کشور

جزئیات جلسه هیئت عالی حل اختلاف قوا

ارکستر فیلارمونیک برج میلاد تهران

تسلیت رئیس ستاد فرمان امام به محسن رضایی

منزوی: جواب ادعاهای خطیر را هیات مدیره بدهد

سند محرمانه دخالت منافقین در اغتشاشات دی ۹۶

بررسی لامبورگینی کونتاش مدل 1988

راهکار جدید قوه قضاییه برای مقابله با فساد

لیست مشکلات ناوگان بزرگ تاکسیرانی پایتخت

کامیون قد بلند در تهران دردسر ساز شد

خروج پادگان‌ها از تهران

وب گردی

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

Iran travel

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
روایت فرمانده انگلیسی از مواجهه با نیروهای ایرانی در خلیج‌فارس/خشم عربستان از چرخش امارات به سمت ایران/ ادعای آمریکا در مورد کشته شدن «حمزه بن لادن»/ ابراز خرسندی امارات از نشست‌های امنیتی با ایران
کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه
تصویری از کاهش وزن جواد خیابانی
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
عوامل سریال «شهرزاد» دستمزدشان را پس نمی‌دهند!
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۵۶ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۶ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۳۴ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)