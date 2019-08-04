نسخه اصلی
MPs can't stop no-deal Brexit, says Boris Johnson's top aide

Britain's MPs will be unable to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 even if they dismiss Britain's government in a vote of no confidence next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide has advised.
Dominic Cummings, one of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, told ministers that Johnson has the power to schedule a general election after the October 31 Brexit deadline if MPs try to block a no-deal Brexit by bringing down the government, London's Telegraph said, citing sources.

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal but has a working majority of just one after his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary seat on Friday.

Some of his MPs have hinted they would vote against him to prevent a no-deal Brexit - a rising prospect that has sent the pound tumbling to 30-month lows against the dollar over the last few days.

MPs are unable to table a motion of no confidence before next month because the House of Commons is in recess until September 3.

"[MPs] don't realise that if there is a no-confidence vote in September or October, we'll call an election for after the 31st and leave anyway," Cummings was quoted by one of the Telegraph's sources as saying.

If a motion passed, most likely as a result of support from anti-no-deal Conservative MPs, Johnson would have 14 days to win a new vote of MPs.

stated in a briefing last month, the legislation gives the Prime Minister "broad legal discretion" about when the poll should take place - meaning he could use his powers to delay the process rather than trigger it immediately.

Although the Queen would formally set the date, using a royal proclamation, the timing is based "on the recommendation of the Prime Minister", according to a Commons library note issued on July 10.

Parliament would need to be dissolved 25 working days before the date of the election, meaning MPs would be unable to bring motions and amendments intended to delay or prevent Brexit during this time. Johnson could effectively decide when that five-week process is triggered - allowing him to ensure Parliament is not sitting in the days leading up to October 31.

Johnson has said he would prefer to the leave the EU with a deal but has rejected the Irish backstop - an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland - which the EU says is key to any agreement.

The main opposition Labour Party has said it will oppose any Brexit deal brought forward by Johnson if it does not protect jobs, workers rights and the environment.

Cummings' remarks also suggest that Johnson's team was buoyed by polling last week showing that the Conservatives would have a seven-point lead over Labour and would neuter support for the Brexit Party if Johnson held an election after a no-deal exit from the EU.

On Monday, Johnson is expected to announce a £1.8 billion ($3.22 billion) cash injection for the NHS, in a move likely to further boost his prospects in an election. An ORB poll published on Sunday found that almost one in three voters now approves of the way the government is handling the Brexit negotiations, up from one in 10 under former prime minister Theresa May.

Some 46 per cent agreed with the statement that "if the EU is unwilling to re-open negotiations on the withdrawal agreement, the UK should leave without a deal".

