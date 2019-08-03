نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
244بازدید
‍ پ

Iran appears determined to further revise its nuclear commitments

Despite showing a strong commitment to continuing diplomatic interactions with the Europeans to find a way for saving the nuclear deal, Iran has made it clear it won’t hesitate further revising its nuclear commitments should the other sides fail to live up to their own undertakings. Recent remarks by the Iranian officials suggest this scenario is becoming more and more possible.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۷۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۱ 03 August 2019

Tabnak – Despite showing a strong commitment to continuing diplomatic interactions with the Europeans to find a way for saving the nuclear deal, Iran has made it clear it won’t hesitate further revising its nuclear commitments should the other sides fail to live up to their own undertakings. Recent remarks by the Iranian officials suggest this scenario is becoming more and more possible.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the country will go ahead with the third phase of scaling back its nuclear deal commitments under the “current circumstances”.

“We have said that if the JCPOA is not fully upheld by other signatories, we will also reciprocally scale back our commitments and this is, indeed, all within the JCPOA framework,” Zarif said on Saturday.

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments twice in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif underscored that it is only up to Iran to decide whether or not to keep reducing its obligations.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Zarif has also said the JCPOA Joint Commission members have reached a consensus that the US government is held accountable for all the turmoil. “Iran’s demands have been definite and clear since the beginning, and it has not expected anything beyond the JCPOA,” he said.

Tehran has made clear that if the other parties do not implement the JCPOA in full, it will also carry out the deal partially, although all Iranian measures have been within the framework of the JCPOA, the minister underlined.

On the calls on Iran to refrain from taking the third step to reduce its JCPOA commitments, Zarif said, “It is within the purview of the Islamic Republic to make a decision about it, and if the commitments of the foreign parties to the JCPOA are not met, this step will be certainly taken in line with the previous measures.”

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, a 159-page nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) that came into force in January 2016.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

However, the EU’s failure to ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under JCPOA, including an unlimited rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran zarif jcpoa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فردین فرمند شورای نگهبان احسان دلاویز اصغر قندچی صدور حکم قصاص نجفی حسین آهی هادی رضوی روند تهیه کارت سوخت
آخرین اخبار

فینالیست های عصر جدید چه کسانی هستند؟

چرا در رابطه‌ها افراد اشتباه را جذب می‌کنیم؟

اسپر: متحدان آمریکا به ائتلاف دریایی می‌پیوندند

هشدار در مورد کلاهبرداری به بهانه «سبدغذایی»

نهال قهرمانی سروقامتان والیبال چگونه به بار می نشیند؟

مهمانپرست: تحریم ظریف، نشانه عجز آمریکایی‌هاست

شرط ارائه کارت سوخت به رانندگان تاکسی

توضیحات دستگاه قضا درباره فرار یک محکوم به کانادا

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف

انیمیشن کوتاه آبی مثل اقیانوس

نرخ طلا و سکه ۱۲ مرداد ۹۸/ هر قطعه سکه تمام بهار آزادی به ۴ میلیون و ۱۵۰ تومان رسید

نرخ انواع ارز در اولین روز هفته

قیمت سبد نفت اوپک بیش از ۸ دلار کاهش یافت

سقف حواله های ارزی افزایش یافت

گوشت قرمز ارزان می‌شود

وب گردی

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

تور اروپا

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد
اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
توصیه دو دزد به «ایران خودرو» و «مردم»
روایت فرمانده انگلیسی از مواجهه با نیروهای ایرانی در خلیج‌فارس/خشم عربستان از چرخش امارات به سمت ایران/ ادعای آمریکا در مورد کشته شدن «حمزه بن لادن»/ ابراز خرسندی امارات از نشست‌های امنیتی با ایران
کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه
تصویری از کاهش وزن جواد خیابانی
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
لامپی که ۱۱۸ سال است، روشن است!
توقیف موتورسیکلت گران‌قیمت در اتوبان شهید بابایی
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
عوامل سریال «شهرزاد» دستمزدشان را پس نمی‌دهند!
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۶ نظر)

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۱ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۱۴ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)