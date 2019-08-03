نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
274بازدید
‍ پ

US Ready For ‘Good Agreement’ With Taliban: Khalilzad

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan’s Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has arrived in Doha for another round of talks with the Taliban, said on Saturday that the United States is ready for “a good agreement” with the Taliban.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۶۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۳۸ 03 August 2019

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan’s Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has arrived in Doha for another round of talks with the Taliban, said on Saturday that the United States is ready for “a good agreement” with the Taliban.

Khalilzad said in a tweet that the “Taliban are signaling they would like to conclude an agreement” but he reiterated that the US is pursuing a peace agreement, not a withdrawal agreement. A peace agreement that enables withdrawal, he added.

The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet said that the talks with the US in Doha will begin on Saturday morning.

This comes as according to reports, the Trump administration is planning to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in a new deal negotiated with the Taliban Thursday.

The Washington Post reported that the number of US troops in Afghanistan would be reduced to between 8,000 and 9,000 from the current 14,000, citing US officials.

The reports said that in exchange, the Taliban would reportedly have to begin negotiating a peace deal with the Afghan government; the deal would also involve a cease-fire and a Taliban renunciation of al Qaeda.

But Khalilzad said in his tweet that the US presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based, and any withdrawal will be conditions-based.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
khalilzad taliban usa agreement
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فردین فرمند شورای نگهبان احسان دلاویز اصغر قندچی صدور حکم قصاص نجفی حسین آهی هادی رضوی روند تهیه کارت سوخت
آخرین اخبار

رضایت خانواده «میترا استاد» تکذیب شد

داستان دعوت رند پاول از ظریف برای دیدار با ترامپ در اتاق بیضی

علت دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد مشخص شد

AFC چهاربازیکن را به دلیل تبانی، مادام‌العمر محروم کرد

هدیه رهبر انقلاب به خانواده شهید افغانستانی

توافق جدی رئال مادرید با هافبک هلندی آژاکس

کاریکاتور: خونه یازده متری مبارک‌تون باشه!

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد
اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
توصیه دو دزد به «ایران خودرو» و «مردم»
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
روایت فرمانده انگلیسی از مواجهه با نیروهای ایرانی در خلیج‌فارس/خشم عربستان از چرخش امارات به سمت ایران/ ادعای آمریکا در مورد کشته شدن «حمزه بن لادن»/ ابراز خرسندی امارات از نشست‌های امنیتی با ایران
تصویری از کاهش وزن جواد خیابانی
کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
توقیف موتورسیکلت گران‌قیمت در اتوبان شهید بابایی
لامپی که ۱۱۸ سال است، روشن است!
عوامل سریال «شهرزاد» دستمزدشان را پس نمی‌دهند!
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
اتفاقی عجیب حین بازی بیلیارد!
موسیقی خیابانی موکول به مجوزی شد که وجود خارجی ندارد!
ادامه اعتراض‌ها به هتک حرمت شهر مقدس کربلا

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۳۹۲ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)

ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»  (۹۳ نظر)