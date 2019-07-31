Ayatollah Khamenei reacts to the execution of two young Bahrainis

As the latest oppressive move of the Bahraini regime to execute two young political activities has sparked international outrage, Iranian Supreme Leader also reacted to the move, emphasizing that at the end of the day, justice-seeking nations will emerge victorious.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned Bahraini rulers that their tyrannical regime is not going to last much longer, after the ruling Al Khalifah regime tortured and executed two young protesters.

"Cruelty and tyranny won't last and the determination and the willpower of justice-seeking nations will eventually prevail," the Leader's official Arabic-language Twitter account quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

The tweet came after Manama continued its years-long brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests by ordering the execution of Ahmed Isa al-Malali, 24, and Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab, 25, on Saturday on allegations of terrorism.

The United Nations condemned the executions and accused Bahraini security forces of using torture to extract confessions from the two young men.

“We strongly condemn the execution on July 26 in Manama of two Bahraini citizens, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab, 25, and Ahmed Isa al-Malali, 24. The executions went ahead on Friday night, despite concerns expressed by the High Commissioner, following two earlier public statements by UN human rights experts … that the men’s “confessions” were obtained through torture, and about lack of due process and fair trial guarantees. A third man, a migrant worker, was also executed after being convicted of murder,” Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday.

He added, “We are also very concerned about the future of other detainees, who remain on death row in Bahrain and are at risk of imminent execution. We call on the Bahraini government to halt all pending executions, and ensure a re-trial of these and other defendants whose rights may have been violated.”

Bahrain, a close ally of the US in the Persian Gulf region, has been witnessing almost daily protests against the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty since early 2011, with Manama using heavy-handed measures in an attempt to crush the demonstrations.

Scores of Bahrainis have been killed and hundreds of others injured and arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations.

Amnesty International and many other international rights organizations have frequently censured the Bahraini regime for the rampant human rights abuses against opposition groups and anti-regime protesters.

Since 1980s, the ruling Al Khalifa regime has been trying to change the Kingdom’s demographic structure which largely consists of Shiites.