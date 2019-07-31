نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
361بازدید
‍ پ

Ayatollah Khamenei reacts to the execution of two young Bahrainis

As the latest oppressive move of the Bahraini regime to execute two young political activities has sparked international outrage, Iranian Supreme Leader also reacted to the move, emphasizing that at the end of the day, justice-seeking nations will emerge victorious.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۲۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۹ 31 July 2019

Tabnak – As the latest oppressive move of the Bahraini regime to execute two young political activities has sparked international outrage, Iranian Supreme Leader also reacted to the move, emphasizing that at the end of the day, justice-seeking nations will emerge victorious.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned Bahraini rulers that their tyrannical regime is not going to last much longer, after the ruling Al Khalifah regime tortured and executed two young protesters.

"Cruelty and tyranny won't last and the determination and the willpower of justice-seeking nations will eventually prevail," the Leader's official Arabic-language Twitter account quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

The tweet came after Manama continued its years-long brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests by ordering the execution of Ahmed Isa al-Malali, 24, and Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab, 25, on Saturday on allegations of terrorism.

The United Nations condemned the executions and accused Bahraini security forces of using torture to extract confessions from the two young men.

“We strongly condemn the execution on July 26 in Manama of two Bahraini citizens, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab, 25, and Ahmed Isa al-Malali, 24. The executions went ahead on Friday night, despite concerns expressed by the High Commissioner, following two earlier public statements by UN human rights experts … that the men’s “confessions” were obtained through torture, and about lack of due process and fair trial guarantees. A third man, a migrant worker, was also executed after being convicted of murder,” Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday.

He added, “We are also very concerned about the future of other detainees, who remain on death row in Bahrain and are at risk of imminent execution. We call on the Bahraini government to halt all pending executions, and ensure a re-trial of these and other defendants whose rights may have been violated.”

Bahrain, a close ally of the US in the Persian Gulf region, has been witnessing almost daily protests against the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty since early 2011, with Manama using heavy-handed measures in an attempt to crush the demonstrations.

Scores of Bahrainis have been killed and hundreds of others injured and arrested in the ongoing crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations.

Amnesty International and many other international rights organizations have frequently censured the Bahraini regime for the rampant human rights abuses against opposition groups and anti-regime protesters.

Since 1980s, the ruling Al Khalifa regime has been trying to change the Kingdom’s demographic structure which largely consists of Shiites.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bahrain ayatollah khamenei iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فردین فرمند شورای نگهبان احسان دلاویز اصغر قندچی صدور حکم قصاص نجفی حسین آهی هادی رضوی روند تهیه کارت سوخت
آخرین اخبار

جمهوری اسلامی وارد فاز جدیدی از روابط خود با چین شده است

۱.۳ میلیارد دلار درآمد آمریکا از جریمه نقض تحریم‌ها

پوچارلی خرید جدید استقلال ایتالیایی بزودی درتهران

قانون جذب بازیکنان خارجی فعلاً تغییر نمی‌کند

بازی‌صیادمنش‌مقابل‌رئال‌مادریدباباخت فنرباغچه+عکس

تحریم‌ دارویی و پزشکیٰ؛ نقطه‌ای تاریک در تاریخ است

پرسپولیس با گل مدافع آماده اش پیکان را برد

هایکو ماس: در ائتلاف دریایی آمریکا شرکت نمی‌کنیم

جبل‌طارق ۴ خدمه گریس-۱ را تحت پیگرد قرار می‌دهد

۱۰کاندیدای کسب جایزه مردسال ۲۰۱۹ فوتبال

تصادفی که رییس فدراسیون قایقرانی را داغدار کرد

اشتباهی که قهرمانی ایران درکشتی نوجوانان دنیا را به روس‌ها داد

از اعزام نیرو به خلیج فارس تا مذاکره امارات با ایران

واکنش توئیتری ترامپ به رقبای دموکرات

عربستان به نقش غیرسازنده خود در منطقه پایان دهد

وب گردی

قصه الارو

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

مزاحمت تلفنی چه مجازاتی در پی خواهد داشت؟
چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد
توصیه دو دزد به «ایران خودرو» و «مردم»
اسنپ دسته‌گل به آب داد، تپ‌سی دسته گل فرستاد
تابعیت‌ روحانی،جهانگیری‌‌ و‌ کریمی‌ قدوسی لو رفت
ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند
با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!
برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!
تأیید نامه ظریف به رهبر انقلاب/عدم توافق در جلسه برجامی وین/وزیر خارجه عمان میانجی نبود/اظهارات مقامات سعودی را سیگنال مثبت می دانیم/نامه ظریف برای اخذ مجوز جهت مذاکره با آمریکا قابل تأیید نیست/ هفته آینده اولین نشست خبری ظریف با خبرنگاران/ عراقچی طرح ایران را به فراسه برد
استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند
ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز نه جنگی را برده اند و نه مذاکره‌ای را باخته اند/ عملیات نظامی مشترک روسیه و ترکیه در سوریه/توصیه چین به آمریکا درباره فشار علیه ایران/ شکست سنای آمریکا در جلوگیری از فروش تسلیحات به عربستان
توقیف موتورسیکلت گران‌قیمت در اتوبان شهید بابایی
لامپی که ۱۱۸ سال است، روشن است!
واکنش اخبار شبکه ۱ به مهاجرت آقای گزارشگر

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۳۶۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»  (۹۳ نظر)

سرنوشتی که در انتظار محمد علی نجفی است!/قیمتِ صندلی نمایندگی مجلس چند؟/توصیه مطهری به اصلاح طلبان/اعتراض کارگردان مستند پخش شده درباره احمد شاملو  (۹۲ نظر)