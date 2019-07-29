نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
384بازدید
‍ پ

EU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk - CBI

The European Union is less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than Britain, potentially leaving British firms at a disadvantage if there is no transition agreement and weakening London’s hand in future trade talks, a British employers group said.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۳ 29 July 2019

The European Union is less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than Britain, potentially leaving British firms at a disadvantage if there is no transition agreement and weakening London’s hand in future trade talks, a British employers group said.

FILE PHOTO - European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The EU, with the exception of Ireland, lags behind Britain in its no-deal preparations “by some way”, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.

“The combination of the EU and UK’s different approaches creates an imbalance, where EU goods and services exports will have easier access to the UK than UK goods and services exports will to the EU,” the CBI said in a report.

“From the business perspective, the UK has taken the more responsible approach, but it has also put the UK in a position of relative weakness for negotiating with the EU in the future.”

While Britain also needs to improve its preparedness, the EU has so far taken only a few limited, temporary measures such as allowing British Heavy Goods Vehicle licences to be valid for nine months after a no-deal Brexit and permitting British aeroplanes to continue flying for six months, the CBI said.

The EU should also say it will recognise Britain’s trusted trader scheme, something it already does with Canada, the United States and Japan to minimise red tape, the CBI said.

Britain has said it will allow financial services firms from the EU to continue to operate in the country for a period of time before having to apply for a new licence, but the bloc has yet to reciprocate.

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants a new Brexit deal with the EU but is prepared to proceed with a no-deal Brexit if necessary.

Brussels has said the deal it agreed last year with former prime minister Theresa May is its best and only offer.

The CBI report - based on feedback from thousands of firms - found companies in 24 of 27 sectors in Britain would be disrupted by a no-deal Brexit in the short or long term, with smaller firms less ready than bigger ones.

The CBI made over 200 recommendations for improving no-deal contingency measures, including a call on the British government to put the civil service back on a no-deal footing immediately.

It urged the EU to match Britain’s temporary mitigations in areas ranging from data to customs and to bring forward the ability for UK firms to apply for essential licences as a third country by the start of September.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit no deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

انهدام باند سارقان خودروهای مدل بالا در تهران

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف
این غذا‌ها را با هم نخورید
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!
نشست محرمانه آمریکا و اسرائیل با محوریت ایران/ اعزام کشتی جنگی کره جنوبی به خلیج‌فارس/ نشست محرمانه مصر، اردن، اسرائیل، امارات و عربستان/ بازگشت کشتی‌های ایرانی پس از دو ماه توقف در برزیل
بادیگارد 6 ساله ی رئیس جمهور

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)