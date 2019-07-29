نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
373بازدید
‍ پ

JCPOA signatories reaffirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

The remaining Iran nuclear deal signatories reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and criticized the United States for its unilateral sanctions during a meeting here on Sunday, according to a Chinese delegate.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۲ 29 July 2019

The remaining Iran nuclear deal signatories reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and criticized the United States for its unilateral sanctions during a meeting here on Sunday, according to a Chinese delegate.

"I have two take-away messages from today's meeting," said Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a press conference following the meeting. "First, all sides have expressed their commitment to safeguard the JCPOA and to continue to implement the JCPOA in an objective manner, and a balanced manner."

"The second point I take away from the meeting is that all sides have expressed their strong opposition against the U.S. unilateral imposition of sanctions, especially the extraterritorial application of the sanctions, and they also expressed support and appreciation of China's efforts to implement the JCPOA, in particular China's effort to maintain normal trade and oil relations with Iran," Fu said.

Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi called the talks "constructive."

"Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything. I can say there are lots of commitments," Araqchi added.

The meeting was convened at the request of France, Germany, Britain and Iran to examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects, according to diplomatic sources based in Vienna.

At the meeting, China urged the three European countries to expand INSTEX, a payment system to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around U.S. sanctions, and open it up to third countries, said Fu.

There were tense moments but on the whole the atmosphere was "professional," he said.

There was a general agreement that a foreign minister's meeting may be held, but more preparations are needed for this meeting to happen, Fu said.

In a press release published following the meeting, the EU said that "both nuclear commitments and sanctions-lifting are essential parts of the agreement", and participants would "continue discussions at expert level on sanctions-lifting and nuclear issues".

"Participants reaffirmed their strong support and collective responsibility for the nuclear projects (in particular Arak and Fordow) that are an essential part of the JCPOA in order to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program," according to the EU.

The JCPOA was inked in 2015 between Iran and the United States, France, Russia, Britain, Germany, and China. Washington unilaterally withdrew from the landmark deal last year and resurrected sanctions on Teheran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran jcpoa meeting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

انهدام باند سارقان خودروهای مدل بالا در تهران

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف
این غذا‌ها را با هم نخورید
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!
نشست محرمانه آمریکا و اسرائیل با محوریت ایران/ اعزام کشتی جنگی کره جنوبی به خلیج‌فارس/ نشست محرمانه مصر، اردن، اسرائیل، امارات و عربستان/ بازگشت کشتی‌های ایرانی پس از دو ماه توقف در برزیل
بادیگارد 6 ساله ی رئیس جمهور

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)