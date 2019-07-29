نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
378بازدید
‍ پ

China announces military exercises in areas near Taiwan in South and East China seas

China has announced large-scale military exercises in broad swaths of the waters and airspace in both the South and East China seas near Taiwan, days after Beijing said in a defense white paper that it will not renounce the use of force in efforts to reunify Taipei with the mainland.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 29 July 2019

China has announced large-scale military exercises in broad swaths of the waters and airspace in both the South and East China seas near Taiwan, days after Beijing said in a defense white paper that it will not renounce the use of force in efforts to reunify Taipei with the mainland.

In two notices posted to the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration late Sunday and early Monday, the body said that entering a large chunk of the airspace and waters off the coast of Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces was prohibited.

The warning said exercises off Zhejiang were scheduled to run through Thursday, while the one for Guangdong would conclude Friday.

The notices did not mention any other details and China’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its first defense white paper in seven years, China lambasted Taiwan on Wednesday over allegations of “separatism,” with Beijing warning that its armed forces were bolstering their military preparedness for such a contingency.

“The PLA will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China and safeguard national unity at all costs,” the paper said.

China views self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold — by force if necessary — while frequently targeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, with invectives.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island, split from the Communist Party-ruled mainland after the civil war ended in 1949. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and seeks “complete reunification.”

Speaking at a news conference for the white paper’s release, Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the threat of Taiwan separatism is growing and warned that those who are seeking independence would meet a dead end.

“If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will certainly fight, resolutely defending the country’s sovereign unity and territorial integrity,” Wu said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department OK’d a possible $2.2 billion arms package requested by Taiwan that includes 108 General Dynamics Corp. M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, among other weapons.

The move stoked China’s ire and prompted it to threaten sanctions against the U.S.

“China resolutely opposes the wrong practices and provocative activities of the U.S. side regarding arms sales to Taiwan,” the paper said.

The U.S. has no formal ties with Taipei but is bound by its Taiwan Relations Act to help it defend itself, and Washington is the island’s main source of arms. The Pentagon said Washington has sold Taipei more than $15 billion in weaponry since 2010.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it made the request in light of an increasing military threat from China.

Beijing has called Taiwan “the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations” and has bolstered its military presence near the island, sailing its sole operating aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait in January and March of last year and holding large-scale “encirclement” exercises and bomber training throughout last year and into this year.

The U.S. has also ramped up the frequency of its transits of the Taiwan Strait — much to the chagrin of China — dispatching navy warships and coast guard vessels through the strategic waterway several times this year, including a passage through the strait last Wednesday and Thursday.

China has maintained its hard-line stance on Taiwan, with an editorial in the state-run China Daily on Thursday claiming that the rationale behind the latest U.S. warship dispatch to the strait was “seemingly explicit, since the move coincided with the release of China’s white paper.”

“It seems Washington was raising a finger to what the white paper said about China’s determination to defend its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the editorial said.

“But the U.S. should not carelessly dismiss this as empty bluster,” it went on. “If it thinks that Beijing will not deliver on this commitment, it is in for a rude awakening.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china taiwan exercise
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

آب آلوده ۷۲ گوسفند را تلف کرد

نرخ بیکاری در مناطق مختلف جهان +رتبه ایران

اظهارات هولناک قاتلی که جان زنش را گرفت

رکود در بازار؛ خرید و فروش آهن متوقف شد/ طناب برگزیت بر گردن یک خودروساز/ وزیر صنعت: قیمت گوشت باید کاهش یابد/ دو سناریوی اصلی برای طلا در هفته جاری/ چرا این روز‌ها مرغ گران‌تر می‌شود؟

لحظه سوار شدن کودک بر نقاله بار فرودگاه!

بازداشت امام زمان قلابی در ولایت هرات

حمایت سپاه از نیروی انتظامی درباره هنجارشکنان

دلالی با شایعه مرغ ۱۵ هزار تومانی

شیوع «تب کریمه‌کنگو» در فصل گرم سال

دستور «ثبت سفارش بدون وقفه» کالاهای اساسی

مرگ ۲ کودک روستایی در سردشت بر اثر ریزش دیوار

۶۵ کشته در حمله بوکوحرام به غیرنظامیان در نیجریه

سه کشته در تیراندازی در جنوب فرانسه

پمپئو بار دیگر خواستار گفت وگو با مردم ایران شد

انتقاد نامزد انتخابات آمریکا از نسل کشی در یمن

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف
این غذا‌ها را با هم نخورید
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!
نشست محرمانه آمریکا و اسرائیل با محوریت ایران/ اعزام کشتی جنگی کره جنوبی به خلیج‌فارس/ نشست محرمانه مصر، اردن، اسرائیل، امارات و عربستان/ بازگشت کشتی‌های ایرانی پس از دو ماه توقف در برزیل
بادیگارد 6 ساله ی رئیس جمهور

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)