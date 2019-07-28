نسخه اصلی
Iran warns against the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf

After a series of incidents in the Persian Gulf between Iran and the West, both Washington and London have proposed the formation of unified naval forces against the perceived threats. Reacting to these proposals, Iranian officials say the presence of foreign forces would be a cause for tensions in the region.
28 July 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says any presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf will only cause even more tension in the region, amid reports that the UK and the US are pushing for a joint force to escort oil tankers as they pass through the Strait of Hormuz off Iran.

“Iran makes constant efforts to ensure the Sea of Oman, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remain safe passageways for international shipping,” he said during a meeting with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran on Sunday.

“The presence of foreign forces wouldn’t help the regional security, and if anything, it would actually be the main source of tension,” he added.

In the same vein, the spokesman for the Iranian administration slammed the deployment of a European naval mission to the Persian Gulf, saying the “menacing” move would convey a “hostile message” and fuel regional tensions.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Ali Rabiei said Iran believed that security in the region should be provided by the countries of the region and that the Islamic Republic would be “the main advocate” of such security action.

“A while ago, we heard that they intend to bring a European fleet to the Persian Gulf. It is believed that such measures are menacing under the current circumstances, carry a hostile message, and would stir tensions,” Rabiei was quoted by Press TV as saying.

On Monday, former British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans for a European-led naval mission in what he claimed would be aimed at ensuring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He also said that the planned European mission was not part of the US policy of exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran.

It came a few days after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) impounded a British-flagged tanker because it failed to stop after hitting an Iranian fishing boat — as is required by international law — in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian capture came 15 days after British naval forces seized an Iranian-owned supertanker and its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil in the Strait of Gibraltar, claiming that was carrying the oil to Syria in violation of the European Union (EU)’s unilateral sanctions on the Arab country.

While Tehran denied that the supertanker was bound for Syria, it warned that the move would not go unanswered.

