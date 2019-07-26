نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
85بازدید
‍ پ

Iran announces plans for the future activities of Bushehr and Arak nuclear plants

Despite the increasing US pressures on the Islamic Republic over the country’s nuclear program, Tehran appears determined to develop the program according to the accepted international standards. Iran’s newly announced plan in this sphere includes nuclear facilities in Bushehr and Arak.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۰۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۴۷ 26 July 2019

Tabnak – Despite the increasing US pressures on the Islamic Republic over the country’s nuclear program, Tehran appears determined to develop the program according to the accepted international standards. Iran’s newly announced plan in this sphere includes nuclear facilities in Bushehr and Arak.

According to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the concrete placement for construction of the second unit of a nuclear power plant near Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr will begin next month.

In an interview with ICANA, Ali Akbar Salehi said the Bushehr nuclear power plant 2 is under construction and the concrete placement operation is expected to begin in August. The second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is scheduled to come on stream in 6 years, while the third unit will be finished in 8 years, he added.

Salehi also noted that the second and third units of the Bushehr plant will increase the share of nuclear power in Iran’s electricity supply to amounts well beyond the current 2.7 percent.

In November 2014, the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia’s Atomstroiexport signed two contracts to work on parts of the 2nd and 3rd units. A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi said work on the reconstruction of the Arak heavy water reactor — a project jointly undertaken by China, Britain and Iran — has “picked up pace” following a pause.

“The joint committee tasked with redesigning the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility — comprised of Iran, China and Britain — is performing its job well,” said Salehi, Iran’s parliamentary news agency ICANA reported on Friday.

“We are consequently satisfied with the project’s progress because the reactor’s reconstruction has picked up pace after being delayed for several months,” he added.

The 40-megawatt Arak reactor is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments.

Under a multilateral deal initially inked between Iran and six world powers —including the US, China and Britain — in 2015, Iran agreed to redesign the Arak research reactor to cut its potential output of plutonium.

Washington and Beijing had initially formed a working group to assist Iran in redesigning the Arak facility. However, Britain later replaced the US, which abruptly abandoned the deal — officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — in 2018.

The nuclear chief further highlighted the importance of nuclear technology for the country’s energy sector, saying the Bushehr nuclear power plant is already generating an average of 2.7 percent of Iran’s electricity needs.

That figure, he added, would increase following the inauguration of Bushehr’s second and third nuclear power plants, which are slated to become operational in the next six and eight years, respectively.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran nuclear program salehi
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
استخراج بیت کوین کارت سوخت مدیران دو تابعیتی بوریس جانسون محسن پهلوان جرمی هانت شورایاری ها اتحادیه اروپا
آخرین اخبار

خرج میلیاردی برای یک استخر یعنی چه؟

هر بشکه نفت برنت ۶۳.۷۵ دلار

کارنامه بازار مسکن در تیرماه

نوسان دلار در کانال ۱۱ هزار تومانی/ شاخص ارزی با افزایش مواجه شد

توصیه سید حسن نصرالله به تشکیلات خودگردان

اگر آمریکا خطایی کند رژیم صهیونیستی محو می‌شود

گفتگوی تلفنی وزاری خارجه آلمان و آمریکا

خودکشی پدر پس از قتل فجیع دختر و همسر

آمار اولیه انتخابات شورایاری‌ها اعلام شد

فیلم سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی چه شد؟

بودجه ۹۸ با فروش روزانه ۳۰۰ هزار بشکه نفت بسته شد

حباب سکه با کاهش حجم تقاضا به ۱۵۰ هزار تومان کاهش یافت

ترامپ ماکرون را احمق توصیف کرد

درگیری سپاه کردستان با یک تیم ضدانقلاب

افراد مسلح 40 میلیون دلار طلا را از فرودگاهی در برزیل دزیدند

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
حذف «بابا پنجعلی» از پایتخت
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند
سرنوشتی که در انتظار محمد علی نجفی است!/قیمتِ صندلی نمایندگی مجلس چند؟/توصیه مطهری به اصلاح طلبان/اعتراض کارگردان مستند پخش شده درباره احمد شاملو
مرجانه گلچین: من باختم، بدجوریم باختم
مزدک میرزایی آرشیو صداوسیما را با خود برد
مزدک درساختمان شبکه اینترنشنال درلندن حاضرشد
دولت ترامپ در خصوص ایران بر سر دوراهی نهایی قرار گرفته است
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
اقدام عجیب هموطن بوشهری برای فرار از گرما!
نامه ایران به شورای امنیت درباره علل توقیف نفتکش انگلیسی/ هشدار عمران‌خان درباره پیامدهای افزایش تنش با ایران برای منطقه/ آماده باش ارتش اسرائیل در مرزهای شمالی با لبنان/اعلام آمادگی پنتاگون برای مذاکره با ایران
جهانگیری: شرمنده مردم هستیم/سردار جلالی:مذاکره با آمریکا «اسم رمز فتنه» است/نامه فیفا به وزارت‌ خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره تحریم فوتبال ایران

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی: مسئولان میز اداره و اتاق کارشان را به امام زمان عرضه کنند و ببینند آیا امام راضی است/از پلیس ماجرای «تهران‌پارس» تقدیر نقدی شد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران  (۱۱۱ نظر)