Leader's Top Military Aide: US Forces Should Leave Region

Top Military Aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi underlined that given the increasing power of Iran, the American forces should leave the region.

The power of Islamic Iran is on the verge of growth day by day in international arena, he said, adding, “On the contrary, power of the United States and Zionist regime is decreasing significantly.”

In relevant remarks last Thursday, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said that the US forces deployed in the Persian Gulf were facing strong psychological pressure, noting that they would soon conclude that they should leave the region.

"They feel much pressure as soon as they come across and see us. The US marine accidents have increased very much as a result of the psychological pressures exerted on them. When they enter the Persian Gulf, they say to each other that they have entered hell. And when they leave the Persian Gulf, they say that they have left the hell. They are under hard psychological conditions," General Fadavi said, addressing a forum in the town of Abali near Tehran.

He referred to US President Donald Trump's remarks that establishment of security in the Persian Gulf was not related to the US due to his cost-benefit logic, and said, "Change of strategy for a country which claims to be a superpower is not easy and they don't do such a shit if not forced."

"The US will soon conclude that staying in the region is of no benefit to them at all because it has understood in the past few years that they will not gain victory in this fight."