The Latest: McConnell won’t be watching Mueller testimony

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doesn't intend to watch former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The Republican told reporters Tuesday the public already has a "pretty full picture" of Mueller's report.

McConnell said he doesn't know "how many times we want to see this movie again." He said the public has "moved on past" it.

The former special counsel is set to appear Wednesday in his first extended public remarks since being appointed more than two years ago to lead the probe.

Mueller's 448-page report released in April did not establish that Trump's campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia. But the special counsel did not exonerate President Donald Trump of wrongdoing in obstructing the investigation.