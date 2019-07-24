نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
230بازدید
‍ پ

Johnson to become Britain's new PM with Brexit mission

Boris Johnson will officially become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with a mission to deliver Brexit by October 31 come what may, while fending off rebellious MPs.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۶۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۳ 24 July 2019

Boris Johnson will officially become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with a mission to deliver Brexit by October 31 come what may, while fending off rebellious MPs.

The former foreign secretary, best known for his gaffes, rhetorical flourishes and turbulent love life, was announced as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old will officially take over the reins of power at a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace later on Wednesday and will then give his maiden speech as prime minister outside his new 10 Downing Street home.

Johnson's predecessor Theresa May was forced out after failing to get parliament to support a Brexit deal she struck with EU leaders that he has promised to overhaul, despite Brussels insisting no changes are possible.

During his victory speech on Tuesday, Johnson urged the country to "ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity" and pledged to unite a badly divided country.

But his promise of leaving the European Union with or without a deal puts him on a collision course with high-profile MPs in his own party who do not want a no-deal Brexit, threatening his wafer-thin majority and raising the prospect of an early general election.

The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a vote of party members.

US President Donald Trump was the first world leader to offer his congratulations, saying: "He will be great!"

Johnson has never hidden his ambition for power, using his trademark jokes and bluster to pull off unlikely electoral victories, but he takes over at a time of immense upheaval.

- 'Get Brexit done' -

Three years after the referendum vote to leave the EU, Britain remains a member after twice delaying its departure.

Johnson led the 2016 "Leave" campaign and -- after May delayed Brexit twice -- insists the latest deadline must be kept, calling it a "pivotal moment" in Britain's history.

"We're going to get Brexit done on October 31," he declared after winning 66 percent of almost 160,000 votes cast.

However, Brussels says it will not renegotiate the divorce deal it struck with May to end the 46-year partnership -- even though MPs rejected it three times.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said he wanted to work with Johnson "to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit".

Johnson faces significant opposition from parliament over his threat to leave with no deal, including from Conservative colleagues.

Addressing party members after his win, Johnson promised to "work flat out from now on", saying he would announce his top team in the coming days.

- Razor-thin majority -

His government has a majority of just two -- 320 votes to 318 -- in parliament's lower House of Commons and Westminster is watching for any signs of an immediate challenge to his power.

The main opposition Labour Party is not expected to force a confidence vote this week.

MPs are expected to go on their holidays on Friday, giving Johnson some breathing room over the summer to try to get a new Brexit deal.

But when he returns, if "no deal" looks likely, many MPs have vowed to stop him -- a move that could trigger an early election.

Johnson is also faced with escalating tensions with Iran.

The Islamic republic seized a UK-flagged tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz last Friday -- two weeks after UK authorities detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain johnson iran brexit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سازمان سیا ایران و بولیوی یوسف بن علوی مزدک میرزایی ویروس نیل غربی کارت سوخت بیت کوین رمزارز کره شمالی بوریس جانسون
آخرین اخبار

نمی‌توان در برابر بیت‌کوین منفعل بود!

دستگیری بدهکار مالیاتی ۵۵ میلیاردی

امدادرسانی به افراد گرفتار در آتش‌سوزی جنگل بلوط

تعداد کل زائران ایرانی در حج امسال

وضعیت فاقدین کارت هوشمند در انتخابات شورایاری‌ها

دستگیری سرمایه‌گذار دروغین تأسیس کارخانه

علل بروز بیماری کبدچرب

جدیدترین نرخ تورم اعلام شد/ خرید و فروش دلار در کانال ۱۲۰۰۰ تومان/ سکه دوباره روی موج افزایشی/ واکنش وزیر اقتصاد به خبر گم شدن یک میلیارد یورو دولتی: "ارز که گم نمی شود"

 دردسر شیطنت دختر آقای بازیکن روی آنتن زنده!

انفجار خونین بمب در بلوچستان پاکستان

معترضان در نیجریه خواهان آزادی شیخ زکزاکی شدند

شبهه دخترکشی در ۱۳۲ روستای هند

هشدار اتحادیه اروپا به جانسون برای روزهای پرچالش

مخالفت کنگره با جنبش جهانی تحریم اسرائیل

واکنش ایران به اظهارات ترامپ علیه ملت افغانستان

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
تصاویر افسران اطلاعاتی آمریکا منتشر شد
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
هزینه‌های عجیب جشن عروسی فرمالیته!
تصویری از خدمه کشتی توقیف شده انگلیسی
مزدک درساختمان شبکه اینترنشنال درلندن حاضرشد

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۲۹۵ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۲۶۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۱۳۶ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)