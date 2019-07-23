نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
214بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firm for Buying Iranian Oil

In an address at an event in Florida on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has blacklisted Chinese state energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co. Ltd. for allegedly buying oil from Iran. The United States has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran's petroleum, shipping and financial sectors since last November, and a strict zero-tolerance regime for all Iranian oil exports has been in place since May.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۳۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۶ 23 July 2019

In an address at an event in Florida on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has blacklisted Chinese state energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co. Ltd. for allegedly buying oil from Iran. The United States has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran's petroleum, shipping and financial sectors since last November, and a strict zero-tolerance regime for all Iranian oil exports has been in place since May.

Li Youmin, the head of Zhuhai Zhenrong, has also been added to the blacklist. The move will restrict Li's ability to travel to the United States, among other effects.

China is the largest buyer of Iran's oil, and the move prompted a swift response from Chinese diplomats. “China firmly opposes the US imposition of unilateral sanctions and so-called 'long-arm jurisdiction' on China and other countries invoking its domestic law,” the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. told Reuters in a statement. “We urge the US to immediately correct its wrongdoing and earnestly respect other parties' legal rights and interests.”

The White House aims to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero as part of its effort to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran's leadership. The move to sanction a state-owned Chinese oil buyer sends a message to other potential importers, analysts said, and it is certain to raise tensions with Beijing at a time when the U.S. and China are negotiating on trade and tariffs.

Zhuhai Zhenrong is based in Macau, not mainland China, and is intended to function as a separate entity for the purpose of trading with Iran. When the U.S. ended a temporary waiver program for leading buyers of Iranian crude in May, analysts with ESAI Energy predicted that Zhuhai would keep purchasing in spite of the ban while the larger, better-known state oil firms would comply.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran china usa sanctions oil
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پرویز فتاح بنیاد مستضعفان کمیته امداد مرتضی بختیاری سازمان سیا رحیمی جهان آبادی محاکمه نجفی کریمی قدوسی یوکیا آمانو یوسف بن علوی
آخرین اخبار

مجازات خرید و قاچاق اسلحه سبک در ایران

هشدار پلیس به خودروهای فاقد پلاک و موتورسواران متخلف

حسین زمان: نمی‌دانم چرا ممنوع‌الفعالیت شدم!

موسیقی متن فیلم آگیره، خشم خدا ؛ پوپول ووه

وب گردی

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
دیدار برده جنسی داعش با ترامپ
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آمار ۸۰ درصدی محتوای مستهجن فضای مجازی را از کجا آورده‌اید؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)