Philippine President vows to continue drugs, corruption fight

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on July 22 to continue his campaign to combat illegal drugs and stamp out corruption in government, Xinhua news agency reported.
In his fourth State of the Nation Address before the joint Congress, he urged the congress anew to pass the death penalty law, saying that illegal drugs and corruption continue to persist in the country.

He emphasised that the illegal drug problem persists, adding that corruption continues and emasculates the courage people need to sustain moral recovery initiatives.

The drugs will not be crushed unless the country continues to eliminate the corruption, the Philippine President stated.

He also stressed the need to re-impose martial law, the death penalty for heinous crimes related to drugs as well as plunder.

The Philippines suspended the death penalty in 2006.

Since taking office in 2016, President Duterte has carried out a war on drugs. He vowed to eradicate illegal drugs until his term ends in 2022.

