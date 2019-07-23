نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
279بازدید
‍ پ

Puerto Ricans pack streets again after governor refuses to resign

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans packed the streets of San Juan Monday to renew demands that Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resign amid a scandal triggered by the leak of offensive chat messages between him and advisers.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۳۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 23 July 2019

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans packed the streets of San Juan Monday to renew demands that Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resign amid a scandal triggered by the leak of offensive chat messages between him and advisers.

A sea of people waving flags, chanting slogans and banging pots and pans jammed a major highway in the latest in more than a week of sometimes violent protests in the capital and elsewhere in the US territory.

The crowd surged along the Americas Expressway despite the punishing heat — toddlers, teens, professionals and the elderly, all dripping sweat and smiling as they waved Puerto Rican flags and hoisted signs.

“This is to show that the people respect themselves,” said one protester, Ana Carrasquillo, 26. “We’ve put up with corruption for so many years.”

“These governments are corrupt governments,” said another marcher, Martin Gonzalez. “The people must make themselves be respected. And we take to the streets to be respected.”

Rosselló, who took office in January 2017, has refused to resign but announced on Sunday that he would not seek re-election when his terms ends in 18 months and would relinquish his role as head of the New Progressive Party.

Still, those concessions did nothing to diminish Monday’s crowd, which called for him to leave office immediately.

“They can’t deny it: The power is in the street,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted.

The July 13 publication of sexist, homophobic and threatening chat messages between Rosselló and top aides inflamed simmering anger over government corruption and mismanagement, a debt crisis and the slow recovery from Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017 and led to 3,000 deaths.

Puerto Rican House Speaker Carlos Mendez, part of Rosselló’s party, appointed an independent panel on Friday to investigate whether the messages warranted impeachment.

Rosselló’s administration has been dogged by corruption allegations, with six people, including two former high-ranking officials, charged with conspiracy and other crimes involving millions of dollars in federal Medicaid and education funds.

And the island’s roiling financial crisis has left it $74 billion in debt, with another $49 billion in pension obligations, raising concerns among US lawmakers.

On Monday, Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, called on Rosselló to resign.

“Puerto Rico has spoken up, not only as a strong, broad and united voice but as the right voice,” it said in an editorial.

Rosselló, meanwhile, sat for his first one-on-one interview since the scandal broke, telling Fox News that he assumes responsibility for his actions.

“My commitment is to follow through on some of the efforts that I established for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

Asked why he won’t step down now, he replied, “There’s an important component about rule of law and democracy, and I respect that process. We will have, and we will propose, certain mechanisms so that within the future that process can go forward.”

He also said he would address corruption.

“My contention is that I need to work beyond politics so that we can address some of the longstanding problems of corruption here in Puerto Rico and fix that problem,” he said.

At the White House on Monday, President Trump blasted Rosselló, as well as Yulin Cruz, both of whom he feuded with in the aftermath of Maria.

“He’s a terrible governor. You have totally grossly incompetent leadership at the top of Puerto Rico,” Trump said.

“You have an even worse mayor of San Juan. She’s horrible. I think she’s horrible.”

But Trump said he had a great relationship with Puerto Ricans.

“I have a real understanding of Puerto Rico. I’ve had jobs in Puerto Rico. I owned the Miss Universe contest, the pageants, and we had them in Puerto Rico twice,” he said.

Among the Puerto Ricans at Monday’s march were pop star Ricky Martin, who was a target of the leaked chats, meringue singer Olga Tañón and rapper Bad Bunny.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
puero rico protest governor
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پرویز فتاح بنیاد مستضعفان کمیته امداد مرتضی بختیاری سازمان سیا رحیمی جهان آبادی محاکمه نجفی کریمی قدوسی یوکیا آمانو یوسف بن علوی
آخرین اخبار

چرا قیمت‌ها به کاهش نرخ دلار بی‌تفاوتند؟!

فوت ۴ هزار نفر در تصادفات جاده‌ای

مرگ سه تن در عمق ١۵ متری یک چاه

ماموران قلابی را شناسایی کنید

آگهی استخدام دردسرساز شد

رزمایش نظامی مشترک مصر، آمریکا و امارات در دریای سرخ/رایزنی مقامات ترکیه و آمریکا درباره ایجاد منطقه حائل در سوریه/واکنش ترامپ به دستگیری هفده جاسوس آمریکایی در ایران/ دیدار نماینده آمریکا در امور سوریه با مقامات ترکیه

قابل توجه کسانی که کارت سوخت خود را گم کرده اند

واکنش کریم باقری به ماجرای پرسپولیس در کمپ ترکیه

خطرناک ترین اختلال ناشی از گرما چیست؟

۳ بیماری که تشخیصِ اشتباهِ آنها پیامد جدی دارد

بخش‌هایی از ونزوئلا در تاریکی فرو رفت

دلار یک ماهه ۱۳۰۰ تومان کاهش یافت/ وزیر صنعت: تولید رمزارز همانند تولید یک کالاست/ بلومبرگ: افزایش ارزش ریال بر خلاف ادعای ترامپ/ فروش اموال مازاد برای پرداخت پاداش بازنشستگان/ تعمیر رایگان دو خودروی جنجالی

 فرار کودک 2 ساله از خانه با تراکتور برقی!

حادثه خروج قطار انبار توشه درمحور اندیمشک-تهران

باشگاه کهکشانی لیگ ایران آدیداس می پوشد!

وب گردی

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
دیدار برده جنسی داعش با ترامپ
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آمار ۸۰ درصدی محتوای مستهجن فضای مجازی را از کجا آورده‌اید؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)