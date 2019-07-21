نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
218بازدید
‍ پ

UK barred from EU cybersecurity meeting: report

The U.K. ambassador to the EU complained that British officials had been "disinvited" from a EU cybersecurity meeting addressing the risks posed by Chinese equipment maker Huawei, the Financial Times reported.
کد خبر: ۹۱۲۸۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۳ 21 July 2019

The U.K. ambassador to the EU complained that British officials had been "disinvited" from a EU cybersecurity meeting addressing the risks posed by Chinese equipment maker Huawei, the Financial Times reported.

The exclusion raises "questions and concerns in London with regards to the treatment and process around meetings" as the U.K. prepares to depart the EU, Tim Barrow wrote in a letter to the European Council.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31, but the country remains a full member until then, with the right to attend meetings that don't involve Brexit.

On the agenda of the cybersecurity meeting, which took place on June 25, were cyber standards and the protection of 5G networks in the context of potential security risks from Huawei's presence in Europe, the FT reported.

Barrow argued that the U.K.'s participation in such meetings does not endanger the security interests of the EU. He said he regretted that no clear reason was given for the exclusion.

London has yet to decide on whether to place restrictions on Huawei equipment. Earlier this week, the British parliament Science and Technology committee advised the government to ban Huawei gear in so-called core parts of telecom networks, while keeping the rest of the market open to Chinese telecom equipment makers.

On Friday, the Parliament's Intelligence and Security committee urged the next prime minister to make a decision quickly.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
uk eu conference cyber security
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
صندوق توسعه ملی تنگه هرمز اسماعیل هنیه جان بولتون نفتکش سازمان بنادر و دریانوردی محمد حسن گنجی آیت الله جنتی
آخرین اخبار

زندگی در باستی هیلز لواسان جرم است؟

حسین شریعتمداری:شترسواری دولا دولا نمی‌شود

دستگیری شبانه خرده فروشان مواد مخدر

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!
خودنمایی پیشرفته‌ترین ناوشکن بومی در خلیج فارس
ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد
واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تصویر از نفتکش انگلیسی توقیف شده توسط سپاه
طرح سنای آمریکا برای مصادره ۱.۶۸ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های ایران/درگیری‌های شدید میان نیرو‌های اقلیم کردستان/ افراد مسلح در اربیل، درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای دیدار با ظریف/ توضیح سفارت انگلیس درباره تغییر آرایش نظامی در خلیج فارس
واکنش جدی مقامات نظامی ایران به ادعای دروغین ترامپ/ سپاه: تصاویر پهپادهای ایرانی از ناوچه آمریکایی را منتشر می کنیم/ خبرتأییدنشده: پهپاد مورد اشاره ترامپ اماراتی است
بیانیه مالک نفتکش انگلیسی درباره توقیف آن
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
یک کشتی ‌خارجی حامل سوخت قاچاق توسط سپاه پاسداران توقیف شد
ادعای ترامپ در مورد توافق صد ساله با ایران! /واکنش انگلیس به توقیف یک نفتکش توسط ایران/ تروریستی اعلام شدن حزب الله از سوی آرژانتین/ واکنش سازمان ملل به محدودیت‌های تردد دیپلمات‌های ایرانی

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۱۷ نظر)