نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
230بازدید
‍ پ

Zelenskiy's party in spotlight as Ukraine holds snap parliament election

Ukrainians vote in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday that could consolidate the power of new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and hand the novice politician a stronger mandate for driving change in the war-scarred nation.
کد خبر: ۹۱۲۸۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۵ 21 July 2019

Ukrainians vote in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday that could consolidate the power of new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and hand the novice politician a stronger mandate for driving change in the war-scarred nation.

A comedian with no prior policymaking experience, Zelenskiy caused a political earthquake by winning a landslide presidential election victory in April. He cast himself as an everyman outsider who would tackle corruption and raise living standards in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party, named after the TV comedy where he played a fictional president, has consistently led the opinion polls for the parliamentary vote but might fall short of a majority.

At present, the 41-year-old leader shares power with a cabinet and lawmakers who are mostly loyal to his predecessor.

Whoever wins the election will inherit a country at the centre of the West’s standoff with Moscow following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its role in a separatist conflict in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine that has killed 13,000 people in the past five years.

The new government will also need to implement reforms agreed with international donors in order to secure billions of dollars of new loans to keep the economy stable. Zelenskiy announced a snap election on the day he was inaugurated in May.

“By calling an early election, the new president hoped to keep the momentum of his presidential victory going. He is backed in this attempt by a majority of Ukrainians who view parliament as inherently corrupt and have given Mr Zelenskiy a mandate to ‘clean up’ the political class,” said Agnese Ortolani of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“We expect Mr Zelenskiy to be given a broad mandate from the Ukrainian people to move forwards with the set of ambitious reforms that he laid out in the first weeks of his presidency.”

Beyond his everyman image, Zelenskiy has faced scrutiny over his business connections to one of Ukraine’s most powerful tycoons, Ihor Kolomoisky.

Kolomoisky has fought a protracted legal battle with the state over control of Ukraine’s largest lender, PrivatBank, which was nationalized against his wishes in 2016.

Zelenskiy insists he is not beholden to Kolomoisky and will not take his side. A rollback of PrivatBank’s nationalisation would likely lead to foreign creditors freezing aid.

TALKING TO YOUR FRIEND

So far, Ukrainians appear willing to give Zelenskiy the benefit of the doubt. Servant of the People has held a commanding opinion poll lead over the Russian-friendly Opposition Platform in second place.

Also in the running are the parties headed by the man Zelenskiy beat in April – former president Petro Poroshenko, and that of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko. The Voice party, fronted by rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, is seen as a possible coalition ally for Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy has promised to keep the country on a pro-Western course while securing peace in the Donbass region.

He will seek a new aid-for-reforms programme with the International Monetary Fund and has promised crowd-pleasing anti-corruption measures, such as stripping lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution.

Often tie-less and speaking to voters through social media videos, Zelenskiy has carried his informal style from the campaign trail into the presidency.

A recent poll by the Washington-based National Democratic Institute asked voters which politicians they thought were interested in hearing their opinions.

Zelenskiy scored 49 percent, compared to eight percent for former president Poroshenko. Two-thirds of those surveyed thought Zelenskiy would make changes that mattered to them.

“The president and his team have demonstrated a new way of doing things. Politics is changing. It’s more interactive,” said Ian Woodward, the Ukraine Deputy Director for the NDI.

“Communicating directly in real language that people can understand, it’s not standing from up on high or at a distance,” he said. “It’s like talking to your friend. Much more informal and conversational language.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ukraine election zelenskiy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
صندوق توسعه ملی تنگه هرمز اسماعیل هنیه جان بولتون نفتکش سازمان بنادر و دریانوردی محمد حسن گنجی آیت الله جنتی
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری شبانه خرده فروشان مواد مخدر

جزئیات جدید از پرونده چند عضو شورای شهر گلستان

معلمی که روزانه آب برای دانش‌آموزان می‌آورد!

آخرین آمار از تعداد معتادان کشور

حذف یارانه پردرآمدها آغاز نشده است

نایب رییس اتاق بازرگانی: خواهان حذف ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی هستیم/ گیر افتادن دلار در دوراهی صعود یا کاهش/ ادامه صادرات پتروشیمی ایران به سه قاره جهان/ پیش بینی از ادامه روند افزایشی قیمت طلا

 اقدام جالب یک شهردار درباره حقوق کارگران

چرا اسامی دریافت‌کنندگان طرح‌ترافیک منتشر نشده

وضعیت مهاجرت در شهرهای ایران

تعلیق حساب‌ کاربری رسانه‌های ایرانی در توئیتر

طوفان با سرعت ۱۵۸ کیلومتر ایرانشهر را درنوردید

واژگونی اتوبوس زائران عراقی با ۲۲ مصدوم

واکنش احتمالی انگلیس به توقیف نفتکش

کوربین: ترامپ مسبب تنش‌ها در خلیج‌فارس است

ظریف با مادورو دیدار کرد

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!
خودنمایی پیشرفته‌ترین ناوشکن بومی در خلیج فارس
ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد
واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تصویر از نفتکش انگلیسی توقیف شده توسط سپاه
طرح سنای آمریکا برای مصادره ۱.۶۸ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های ایران/درگیری‌های شدید میان نیرو‌های اقلیم کردستان/ افراد مسلح در اربیل، درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای دیدار با ظریف/ توضیح سفارت انگلیس درباره تغییر آرایش نظامی در خلیج فارس
واکنش جدی مقامات نظامی ایران به ادعای دروغین ترامپ/ سپاه: تصاویر پهپادهای ایرانی از ناوچه آمریکایی را منتشر می کنیم/ خبرتأییدنشده: پهپاد مورد اشاره ترامپ اماراتی است
بیانیه مالک نفتکش انگلیسی درباره توقیف آن
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
یک کشتی ‌خارجی حامل سوخت قاچاق توسط سپاه پاسداران توقیف شد
ادعای ترامپ در مورد توافق صد ساله با ایران! /واکنش انگلیس به توقیف یک نفتکش توسط ایران/ تروریستی اعلام شدن حزب الله از سوی آرژانتین/ واکنش سازمان ملل به محدودیت‌های تردد دیپلمات‌های ایرانی

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۱۷ نظر)