نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
761بازدید
‍ پ

British oil tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Over the past several weeks, the Persian Gulf region has become the center of international focus, with tensions between Iran and the West having the potential to affect the general situation in the region. In the latest development in the region, Iranian armed forces seized a British oil tanker that was breaching the maritime law.
کد خبر: ۹۱۲۵۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۲۳ 19 July 2019

Tabnak – Over the past several weeks, the Persian Gulf region has become the center of international focus, with tensions between Iran and the West having the potential to affect the general situation in the region. In the latest development in the region, Iranian armed forces seized a British oil tanker that was breaching the maritime law.

According the reports by the official Iranian media, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it has captured a British oil tanker for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday that the vessel named “Stena Impero” had been confiscated “at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

The oil tanker was transferred to the coast to undergo the required legal proceedings, the statement added.

The move comes as Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had slammed earlier the UK’s illegal seizure of an Iranian supertanker in Gibraltar, saying the act of “piracy” will not go unanswered.

In another related development on Friday, IRGC released footage captured by an Iranian drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz and monitoring a United States Navy vessel, belying a claim by Washington that the unmanned aircraft was shot down by the American forces.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said Friday that the footage had been released with the aim of exposing Washington’s “lies.”

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the drone had been shot down after it flew to within 900 meters the US navy’s USS Boxer amphibious assault ship and ignored “multiple calls to stand down.”

Later, the Pentagon claimed the warship had taken “defensive action” against an Iranian drone at 10 a.m. local time (0530 GMT) on Thursday.

The IRGC said the American warships had been “fully and precisely” monitored for three hours, from the moment they entered the Strait of Hormuz, and that the Corps’ drone bases had detected and recorded “no unconventional and threatening action” by the US forces on the USS Boxer accompanied by five vessels during that period.

In an earlier statement, which the IRGC had released to announce its plan to release the footage, the elite force said the Iranian drone had successfully transmitted pictures of the US warship before and even after the time when the Americans claim they shot down the unmanned aerial aircraft (UAV), and then returned to its base safe and sound.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran oil tanker uk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قطعنامه ۵۹۸ صندوق توسعه ملی مسعود رجوی میدان حسن آباد شورایاری ها علیرضا دبیر آیت الله حقانی حذف یارانه ها
آخرین اخبار

تصویر از نفتکش انگلیسی توقیف شده توسط سپاه

ظریف اهداف سفر آمریکای لاتین را تشریح کرد

حمله پهپادی به یک پایگاه حشد شعبی عراق

پمپئو:آماده گفتگوی بدون شرط با ایران هستیم

کندوان مسدود شد

توقیف یک فروند نفتکش انگلیسی در تنگه هرمز

ظریف: تفکر تعامل با غرب اعتبارش را از دست داد

چرا بازارساز از کاهش یکباره بهای دلار عقب نشینی کرد؟

تجلیل مرکل از ماکرون بخاطر تلاش برای حفظ برجام

ترامپ: مطمئنم دیروز پهپاد ایران را زدیم

روسیه گوگل را جریمه کرد

فتوگرافی با اداهای فرنگی برای شاه همایونی

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: بهم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست

سر کار رفتن مرد استرالیایی با شنا

مسئولان به جای پیدا کردن راهکار، مشکلات را از سر خود باز می‌کنند

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه دلار تقلبی را تشخیص دهیم؟
بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!
خودنمایی پیشرفته‌ترین ناوشکن بومی در خلیج فارس
سعید معروف از آمریکا به ایران برنگشت
ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد
شروع دادگاه بدون وکیل مشهور و با حضور فرزند میترا استاد/ وکیل اولیای دم: متهم نظامات را زیر پا گذاشت تا ازدواجش را ثبت کند/ مهیار: نجفی بار‌ها مادرم را تهدید به قتل کرده بود/ نجفی: قتل عمد را قبول ندارم/ نگفتم «مهدورالدم» و «پرستو» را هم به کار نبردم
زنده شدن جوان ۲۰ ساله در مراسم تشییع !
علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!
واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!
دلایل بازداشت اکبر طبری اعلام شد
درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند
به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟
طرح سنای آمریکا برای مصادره ۱.۶۸ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های ایران/درگیری‌های شدید میان نیرو‌های اقلیم کردستان/ افراد مسلح در اربیل، درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای دیدار با ظریف/ توضیح سفارت انگلیس درباره تغییر آرایش نظامی در خلیج فارس
قرعه‌کشی‌مقدماتی‌جام‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ درآسیا: ایران درگروه‌ِمرگ! / تاج:گروه عربستان از ما سخت‌تر است! + برنامه کامل بازی‌های تیم ملی در انتخابی جام‌جهانی؛ بازی آخر با عراق درآزادی
ارائه قطعنامه بازگشت ترامپ به برجام درکنگره آمریکا/کمک‌رسانی ایران به یک نفتکش خارجی در خلیج فارس/ هشدار روسیه درباره هر گونه اقدام علیه ایران/تکذیب خبر آمادگی ایران برای مذاکرات موشکی

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۲۱۵ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۱۲۳ نظر)