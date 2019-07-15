نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
3370بازدید
‍ پ

Melbourne crash: five people in hospital after train hits two cars

Five people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a train hit two cars in Melbourne’s south-east on Monday, causing major delays during the morning peak.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۶۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۱ 15 July 2019

Five people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a train hit two cars in Melbourne’s south-east on Monday, causing major delays during the morning peak.

The incident unfolded when a car stopped in Officer was rear-ended by a second car shortly after 7am, police said.

A couple in their 70s abandoned their Toyota hatch, when they realised it had been pushed on to the train tracks.

After the couple moved to safety, a city-bound train hit their car, pushing it 150 metres and trapping it under the train.

The second car, a Holden station wagon, was also hit and extensively damaged.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Officer, and two children who were inside the car, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The couple were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The train’s 84 passengers and two Metro staff who were on board were uninjured.

Trains were stopped in the area, with drivers told to expect delays. Public Transport Victoria spokeswoman Georgia Main said the train driver was forced to apply the emergency brakes.

“The train on approach has seen those cars, sounded its horn and applied emergency brakes,” she said. “The train driver’s pretty shaken, but OK. One car is stuck under train. That’s going to take a little bit to clear.”

The line was suspended between Berwick and Pakenham, with buses replacing trains.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia crash train
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هادی طحان نظیف احمد سالک محمدحسن صادقی مقدم اکبر طبری عیسی شریفی آیت الله اعرافی بوئین و میاندشت محمد دهقان
آخرین اخبار

اینجا برای یک سونوگرافی باید ۷۰ کیلومتر طی کنیم

تشدید اختلافات عربی و وضعیت دشوار عربستان

وب گردی

شرکت خدمات پرستاری منتخب مردم

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه دلار تقلبی را تشخیص دهیم؟
اعاده دادرسی چیست و در چه شرایطی امکان‌پذیر است؟
چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!
واکنش ده نمکی در خصوص ارتباطش با میترا استاد
چهار خواسته و شرط امارات برای مصالحه و توافق با ایران/آغاز عملیات «پنجه-۲» ارتش ترکیه در شمال عراق/شرط وزیر خارجه انگلیس برای آزادی نفت کش ایرانی/ درخواست‌ها در آمریکا برای تحریم ترکیه
ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!
صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!
پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک
محله فوق لاکچری لواسان که ورود ممنوع بود!
دلیل شخصی ترامپ برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای / وندالیسم در کاخ سفید
درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند
برانکو مذاکره با باشگاه استقلال را تایید کرد!
دلایل بازداشت اکبر طبری اعلام شد
کاش نامه نجفی در دادگاه قرائت نمی‌شد/پاسخ مدیرمسئول جوان به نامه محمدرضا خاتمی درباره انتخابات ۸۸/آیا تغییر مثبت در هدفمندی یارانه شکل می‌گیرد؟
کدخدایی در واکنش به محمدرضا خاتمی: یعنی همه چشم خود را بستند و ۸ میلیون رأی اضافه شد؟/یک نماینده مجلس: چرا تا این حد در زندگی خصوصی مردم دخالت می‌کنید؟

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۲۱۵ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۱۸۳ نظر)

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۵۶ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۴۹ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۱۲۱ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

محله فوق لاکچری لواسان که ورود ممنوع بود!  (۱۰۱ نظر)