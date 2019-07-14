رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
219بازدید
‍ پ

Egypt opens two ancient pyramids for first time since 1960s

Egypt on Saturday opened two of its oldest pyramids to visitors for the first time since 1965.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۴۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 14 July 2019

Egypt on Saturday opened two of its oldest pyramids to visitors for the first time since 1965.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters that tourists are now allowed to visit the Bent Pyramid and its satellite pyramid in the Dahshur royal necropolis, located about 40 km (25 miles) south of Cairo. Both are part of the Memphis Necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Bent Pyramid, which was built during the Old Kingdom of Pharaoh Sneferu in about 2600 B.C., is unique in that it has two internal structures. El-Anany said the Bent Pyramid represents a transitional form of pyramid construction between the Djoser Step Pyramid (2667-2648 B.C.) and the Meidum Pyramid (also about 2600 B.C.)

El-Anany also announced that Egyptian archeologists have uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies, in the area. He said archeologists also found wooden funerary masks along with instruments used for cutting stones, dating to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said they also uncovered large stone blocks along with limestone and granite fragments indicating the existence of ancient graves in the area.

The Bent Pyramid’s appearance is unusual. The first 49 meters, which have largely kept their smooth limestone casing, are built at a steep 54-degree angle before tapering off in the top section.

The angular shape contrasts with the straight sides of Sneferu’s Red Pyramid just to the north, the first of ancient Egypt’s fully formed pyramids and the next step toward the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Architects changed the angle when cracks started appearing in the structure, said Waziri.

“Sneferu lived a very long time. … The architects wanted to reach the complete shape, the pyramid shape,” said Mohamed Shiha, director of the Dahshur site. “Exactly where he was buried — we are not sure of that. Maybe in this pyramid, who knows?”

Authorities are seeking to promote tourism at Dahshur. The site lies in the open desert, attracts just a trickle of visitors, and is free of the touts and bustle of Giza.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
egypt pyramid open
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عادل آذر واقعه مسجد گوهرشاد لیگ ملت های والیبال مهدورالدم محاکمه نجفی محمد علی نجفی میترا استاد قتل میترا استاد
آخرین اخبار

شکست بازار مسکن در شمال تهران

آغاز ثبت نام کتب درسی کلاس اولی‌ها

حال «ملکه رنجبر» خوب است

شرط غیرقانونی در آگهی استخدام‌های دولتی

تبلیغات عجیب و غریب در انتخابات شورایاری‌ها

۵ کشته بر اثر تصادف تریلی با اسپورتیج

اظهارنظر قابل تامل دبیر ستاد امر به معروف

هشدار به گردشگران درباره سد لتیان

 برگزاری مسابقه دو بین دایناسورها!

وزیر نفت: برندِ نفت‌خواری مختص بابک زنجانی است/ پیش بینی روند طلا در روز‌های آینده/ کاهش تولید نفت آمریکا در خلیج مکزیک/ خروج ارز برای واردات پنجه رکاب دوچرخه به کشور/ کاهش قیمت دلار در نبود تقاضا؟

پاسخ کدخدایی به محمدرضا خاتمی درباره تقلب

مردم هرانتقادی از کارت‌ملی داشتند باشند، حق دارند

توییت سخنگوی دولت خطاب به وزیرخارجه انگلیس

ماجرای زندان نوعروس مسیحی که مسلمان شد

غرق شدن داماد در شب عروسی

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد
بادیگاردی که با همسر حاکم دبی فرار کرد
روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست
«جو بایدن»: به برجام برمی گردیم!/تصویب طرحی برای اتمام حمایت نظامی آمریکا از ائتلاف سعودی/واکنش روسیه به اقدامات انگلیس در تنگه هرمز و خلیج فارس/ نشست سران روسیه، ایران و ترکیه در قزاقستان
نقض حقوق درختان چه مجازاتی دارد؟
اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده
احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر
طرح فرانسوی‌ها برای متوقف کردن کاهش تعهدات برجامی تهران/ آغاز تحقیقات جدید درباره حملات شیمیایی در سوریه/ طرح رئیس کمیته روابط خارجی سنای آمریکا علیه عربستان/ واکنش حریری به تحریم آمریکا علیه نمایندگان حزب‌الله
مرگ عجیب دروازه بان بعد از مهار پنالتی
کنده شدن بخشی ازموتور هواپیما حین پرواز
استراتژی مجلس آمریکا برای توقف جنگ با ایران چیست؟
بهشت در میان جهنم، اینجاست!
لحظه درگیری کارمند مک دونالد با مشتری زن

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۶ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پیغام آمریکایی‌ها پس از ساقط شدن پهپاد و پاسخ ایران/اصلاح طلبان و اصولگرایان هر هفته با رهبری جلسات مشترک دارند/دیگر کاندیدای اصلاح طلبان «لاریجانی» نیست  (۱۰۲ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۰۱ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۹۹ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۹۵ نظر)

افزایش قیمت‌ها مانند موریانه ذره ذره روح و روان ملت را می‌خورد/ وقتی عالی‌ترین رکن نظارت کشور تعطیل می‌شود، از بقیه انتظاری نیست  (۹۰ نظر)