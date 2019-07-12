رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
US Continues Efforts to Separate Kurdish-Controlled Region in Eastern Syria

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۳۵ 12 July 2019

A new US delegation has arrived in Eastern Syria to implement the separatist plan to cut off the Kurdish-held regions from the mainland.

The Arabic-language Al-Watan newspaper reported that a US delegation has recently arrived in the Kurdish-controlled areas to the East of Deri Ezzur in line with reinforcing the US plans for separating the areas under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern and Northeastern Syria from the rest of the country.

It noted that the US delegation comprising the United States Envoy to the International Coalition against the ISIL William Robak, the United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and US army commander on Syria and Iraq have held meetings with as number of SDF commanders and some tribal leaders in al-Omar oil region in Eastern Deir Ezzur.

Sources close to the militants in Syria reiterated that the US side in the meeting underlined the need for continued presence of the US Army troops in Eastern Euphrates.

In a relevant development less than one month ago, Saudi State Minister Samer al-Sahban accompanied by US officials met with SDF commanders in al-Omar oil regionto review the separatist plans for Kurdish regions.

Fars News Agency

