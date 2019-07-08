رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
260بازدید
‍ پ

Australia tracks Chinese warship headed toward U.S.-Australia war games

Australian defense officials said on Monday they were tracking a Chinese surveillance ship that is expected to position itself just outside of its territorial waters to monitor military exercises between Australia and the United States.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۱۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۴ 08 July 2019

Australian defense officials said on Monday they were tracking a Chinese surveillance ship that is expected to position itself just outside of its territorial waters to monitor military exercises between Australia and the United States.

Around 25,000 Australian and U.S. military personnel on board battleships equipped with strike jets will over the next month participate in bi-annual Talisman Sabre war games.

Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, chief of joint operations at the Australian Defence Force, said the Chinese surveillance vessel was probably headed to Australia’s northeast coast to get a first-hand look at the military exercises.

“We’re tracking it. We don’t know yet its destination but we are assuming that it will come down to the east coast of Queensland and we will take appropriate measures,” Bilton told reporters in Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland.

Relations between the United States and China have soured in recent months amid a trade war and perceived Chinese assertiveness in the Pacific, encapsulated by Beijing’s artificial island building in the disputed South China Sea.

China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have claims on the waterway.

Australia and China are also competing for influence in the South Pacific, a sparsely populated region that control vast swathes of resource rich oceans.

News of the Chinese surveillance ship approaching Australia follows the unannounced arrival of three Chinese vessels in Sydney last month, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protest.

China’s navy has grown dramatically over the past two decades as Beijing seeks to extend its power of influence and it now has one of the mightiest navies in the world.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia china warship
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد رضا خاتمی سپهر ۱۱۰ وحید رهبانی جیسون رضائیان گام دوم برجام گاندو امانوئل مکرون سازمان فضایی ایران
آخرین اخبار

پلیس کیف حاوی ۴ هزار دلار را به صاحبش برگرداند

سوپرمارکتی با معرفت!

تصادف خونین در محور ایرانشهر به نیکشهر

مهاجم جدید خارجی استقلالی‌ها به تهران آمد

انهدام باند خانوادگی توزیع مواد مخدر در تهران و البرز

واقعیت‌های هواشناسی درباره اعلام درجه دما

تذکر به وزیر کشور درباره عدم تعیین تکلیف کولبران

قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده اصلاح می‌شود

لازمه اداره عادلانه کشور، مالیات عادلانه است

جزییات و متن کامل حکم کمیته اخلاق درباره محکومان فینال جام حذفی

پیامک‌های سبد کالای تابستان کلاهبرداری است

بازگشت ساعت ادارات قم و کرمان به روال گذشته

کمبود ویتامین، نشانه یک بیماری نهفته

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!
پدر رهبر انقلاب در جمع پاسداران
پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟
پیشنهاد روحانی به مکرون: تحرکی جدید بین ایران و۱+۵ در قبال توقف کلیه تحریم‌ها
لحظه اقدام به قتل «حسین غول» به ضرب گلوله
واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام
یک شاهکار دیگر از «گاندو» این بار علیه «سعدی»!
غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید
رمزگشایی از لیست خروج ۴نفره پرسپولیس؛ کالدرون این ۲بازیکن بزرگ و ۲نیمکت‌نشین را نمی‌خواهد/زوج طارمی ـ مهاجم ازبک در خط ‌حمله مرد آرژانتینی/عملیات ضدجاسوسی در پرسپولیس!
ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد
دلیل فرار همسر ششم حاکم دبی فاش شد
توقف محدودیت‌های غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ درصد/ عراقچی: اقدام عملی از طرفین برجام نبینیم، گام سوم آغاز می‌شود/ کمالوندی: امروز از غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ عبور می‌کنیم/ ربیعی: اقدام انگلیس درباره نفتکش ایرانی را راهزنی دریایی می‌دانیم
مرگ پسر جوان حین جا انداختن کتف
پوشش عجیب محافظ پوتین در ایتالیا
سفیر ایران زیر تابوت خدمتکار سودانی

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۶۰ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)