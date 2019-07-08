رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
264بازدید
‍ پ

Trump rails against Fox News for its weekend coverage, saying watching it is worse than CNN

President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed Fox News — his preferred cable news network — for "loading up with Democrats" and for citing the "Fake" New York Times in its reporting.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۱۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۳ 08 July 2019

President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed Fox News — his preferred cable news network — for "loading up with Democrats" and for citing the "Fake" New York Times in its reporting.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, Trump lashed out at the right-wing news outlet for its weekend coverage, saying watching it is "worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN" or "Lyin" NBC News anchor Brian Williams.

"Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin' Brian Williams," Trump said in a series of angry tweets.

"Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a "source" of information."

It's unclear what specifically prompted Trump's response.

In prior tweets on Sunday, Trump railed against the New York Times for its "phony and exaggerated accounts" of disease and overcrowding at a Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas, located at the frontlines of the US-Mexico border crisis.

The report compiled dozens of interviews by Border Patrol agents and supervisors, as well as detainees, lawyers, lawmakers, and aides who visited the facilities, and referred to the site's condition as "the stuff of nightmares."

"We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting on the US Border Patrol's detention centers," the Times responded in a tweet.

Members of the Trump administration also defended conditions at the US border after the New York Times published its report on Saturday.

Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, appeared on " Fox News Sunday" earlier on Sunday and asserted that facilities he visited in El Paso, Texas were being operated safely, but admitted that the facilities were overcrowded.

"It was being run well, it was run safely, and so forth, but once you're over those capacity points, you encounter problems."

He also took aim at Congress for not doing more to solve the crisis, despite lawmakers reaching a $4.6 billion agreement last month for humanitarian aid to overwhelmed agencies operating on the southern border after months of political turmoil.

"People in the House come down and complain about them while not helping fix the problem," Cuccinelli said. "It's the height of hypocrisy."

Business Insider has reached out to Fox News for comment.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump foxnews cnn
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد رضا خاتمی سپهر ۱۱۰ وحید رهبانی جیسون رضائیان گام دوم برجام گاندو امانوئل مکرون سازمان فضایی ایران
آخرین اخبار

پلیس کیف حاوی ۴ هزار دلار را به صاحبش برگرداند

سوپرمارکتی با معرفت!

تصادف خونین در محور ایرانشهر به نیکشهر

مهاجم جدید خارجی استقلالی‌ها به تهران آمد

انهدام باند خانوادگی توزیع مواد مخدر در تهران و البرز

واقعیت‌های هواشناسی درباره اعلام درجه دما

تذکر به وزیر کشور درباره عدم تعیین تکلیف کولبران

قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده اصلاح می‌شود

لازمه اداره عادلانه کشور، مالیات عادلانه است

جزییات و متن کامل حکم کمیته اخلاق درباره محکومان فینال جام حذفی

پیامک‌های سبد کالای تابستان کلاهبرداری است

بازگشت ساعت ادارات قم و کرمان به روال گذشته

کمبود ویتامین، نشانه یک بیماری نهفته

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!
پدر رهبر انقلاب در جمع پاسداران
پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟
پیشنهاد روحانی به مکرون: تحرکی جدید بین ایران و۱+۵ در قبال توقف کلیه تحریم‌ها
لحظه اقدام به قتل «حسین غول» به ضرب گلوله
واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام
یک شاهکار دیگر از «گاندو» این بار علیه «سعدی»!
غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید
رمزگشایی از لیست خروج ۴نفره پرسپولیس؛ کالدرون این ۲بازیکن بزرگ و ۲نیمکت‌نشین را نمی‌خواهد/زوج طارمی ـ مهاجم ازبک در خط ‌حمله مرد آرژانتینی/عملیات ضدجاسوسی در پرسپولیس!
ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد
دلیل فرار همسر ششم حاکم دبی فاش شد
توقف محدودیت‌های غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ درصد/ عراقچی: اقدام عملی از طرفین برجام نبینیم، گام سوم آغاز می‌شود/ کمالوندی: امروز از غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ عبور می‌کنیم/ ربیعی: اقدام انگلیس درباره نفتکش ایرانی را راهزنی دریایی می‌دانیم
مرگ پسر جوان حین جا انداختن کتف
پوشش عجیب محافظ پوتین در ایتالیا
سفیر ایران زیر تابوت خدمتکار سودانی

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۶۰ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)