رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
259بازدید
‍ پ

Strong quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia

A strong subsea earthquake late Sunday night caused panic in parts of eastern Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۱۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۱ 08 July 2019

A strong subsea earthquake late Sunday night caused panic in parts of eastern Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Manado in the Molucca Sea at a depth of 24 kilometers (15 miles).

The national disaster agency said the tsunami warning issued for North Sulawesi and North Maluku was canceled just after midnight, about two hours after the quake hit.

It said it was still gathering information but was hampered by loss of communications with disaster officials in North Maluku.

A hospital in Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, was damaged and patients evacuated, according to a local disaster official.

The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground, a witness told The Associated Press.

The disaster agency said residents in Manado ran out of their homes in panic. It said residents in North Sulawesi and North Maluku should return to their homes.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
indonesia earthquake asia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد رضا خاتمی سپهر ۱۱۰ وحید رهبانی جیسون رضائیان گام دوم برجام گاندو امانوئل مکرون سازمان فضایی ایران
آخرین اخبار

پلیس کیف حاوی ۴ هزار دلار را به صاحبش برگرداند

سوپرمارکتی با معرفت!

تصادف خونین در محور ایرانشهر به نیکشهر

مهاجم جدید خارجی استقلالی‌ها به تهران آمد

انهدام باند خانوادگی توزیع مواد مخدر در تهران و البرز

واقعیت‌های هواشناسی درباره اعلام درجه دما

تذکر به وزیر کشور درباره عدم تعیین تکلیف کولبران

قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده اصلاح می‌شود

لازمه اداره عادلانه کشور، مالیات عادلانه است

جزییات و متن کامل حکم کمیته اخلاق درباره محکومان فینال جام حذفی

پیامک‌های سبد کالای تابستان کلاهبرداری است

بازگشت ساعت ادارات قم و کرمان به روال گذشته

کمبود ویتامین، نشانه یک بیماری نهفته

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!
پدر رهبر انقلاب در جمع پاسداران
پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟
پیشنهاد روحانی به مکرون: تحرکی جدید بین ایران و۱+۵ در قبال توقف کلیه تحریم‌ها
لحظه اقدام به قتل «حسین غول» به ضرب گلوله
واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام
یک شاهکار دیگر از «گاندو» این بار علیه «سعدی»!
غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید
رمزگشایی از لیست خروج ۴نفره پرسپولیس؛ کالدرون این ۲بازیکن بزرگ و ۲نیمکت‌نشین را نمی‌خواهد/زوج طارمی ـ مهاجم ازبک در خط ‌حمله مرد آرژانتینی/عملیات ضدجاسوسی در پرسپولیس!
ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد
دلیل فرار همسر ششم حاکم دبی فاش شد
توقف محدودیت‌های غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ درصد/ عراقچی: اقدام عملی از طرفین برجام نبینیم، گام سوم آغاز می‌شود/ کمالوندی: امروز از غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ عبور می‌کنیم/ ربیعی: اقدام انگلیس درباره نفتکش ایرانی را راهزنی دریایی می‌دانیم
مرگ پسر جوان حین جا انداختن کتف
پوشش عجیب محافظ پوتین در ایتالیا
سفیر ایران زیر تابوت خدمتکار سودانی

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۶۰ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)