رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
312بازدید
‍ پ

Greek election: Conservative party regains control, ousts left-wing PM

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comfortably won Greece's parliamentary elections Sunday, delivering a stinging blow to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a tumultuous four years in office as the country struggled through a crippling financial crisis.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۰۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 08 July 2019

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comfortably won Greece's parliamentary elections Sunday, delivering a stinging blow to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a tumultuous four years in office as the country struggled through a crippling financial crisis.

With more than 90% of votes counted, Mitsotakis' New Democracy party had 39.8% of the votes, compared to 31.5% for Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party.

The extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, founded by neo-Nazi supporters, narrowly failed to make the 3% threshold needed to enter parliament — a huge fall of support for a party that had become the third-largest in the Greek legislature during the country's financial crisis.

The results indicated Greek voters bucked a recent trend in Europe of citizens rejecting the political mainstream and turning to populist and euroskeptic parties.

"I asked for a strong mandate to change Greece. You offered it generously," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech. "From today, a difficult but beautiful fight begins."

Mitsotakis. 51, vowed to abide by his campaign pledges to cut taxes, attract investment and improve the job market. He had been ahead in opinion polls for three years and managed to build a sizeable lead.

"Greeks deserve better and the time has come for us to prove it," he said.

Mitsotakis was scheduled to be officially sworn in as prime minister Monday, and was expected to announce his Cabinet later in the day.

Tsipras conceded defeat and phoned Mitsotakis to congratulate him.

"The citizens have made their choice. We fully respect the popular vote," Tsipras said in a speech from central Athens.

He said his party now would work to protect the rights of working Greeks as "a responsible but dynamic opposition" to the government.

Tsipras said he hoped New Democracy's return to government "will not lead to vengeance ... particularly toward the significant achievements to protect the social majority and the workers."

The election was the first since Greece emerged from three international bailouts that were dependent on successive governments implementing strict austerity measures, including major tax hikes and spending cuts. The financial crisis saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket and the economy shrink by a quarter.

Mitsotakis, the son of a former prime minister, brother of a former foreign minister and uncle to a newly elected mayor of Athens, fought during the campaign to shed the image of family privilege.

He pledged to make Greece more business-friendly, attract foreign investment, to modernize the country's notorious bureaucracy and to cut taxes.

Tsipras, 44, called the election three months ahead of schedule after Syriza suffered a severe defeat in European Union and local elections in May and early June.

He had led his small Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, party to power in 2015 on promises to repeal the austerity of Greece's first two bailouts. But after months of tough negotiations with international creditors that saw Greece nearly crash out of the European Union's joint currency, he was forced to change tack and sign up to a third bailout that imposed spending cuts and tax hikes.

He also cemented a deal with neighboring North Macedonia under which that country changed its name from plain "Macedonia." Although praised by Western allies, the deal angered many Greeks, who consider use of the term by their neighbor to harbor expansionist aims on the Greek province of the same name.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
greek election conservative
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد رضا خاتمی سپهر ۱۱۰ وحید رهبانی جیسون رضائیان گام دوم برجام گاندو امانوئل مکرون سازمان فضایی ایران
آخرین اخبار

مهاجم جدید خارجی استقلالی‌ها به تهران آمد

واقعیت‌های هواشناسی درباره اعلام درجه دما

تذکر به وزیر کشور درباره عدم تعیین تکلیف کولبران

قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده اصلاح می‌شود

لازمه اداره عادلانه کشور، مالیات عادلانه است

جزییات و متن کامل حکم کمیته اخلاق درباره محکومان فینال جام حذفی

پیامک‌های سبد کالای تابستان کلاهبرداری است

بازگشت ساعت ادارات قم و کرمان به روال گذشته

کمبود ویتامین، نشانه یک بیماری نهفته

مرکز آمار: نرخ بیکاری بهار ۱۰.۸ درصد شد/ حقوق ۲۰ میلیون تومانی ۱۶ درصد افزایش یافته است/ انجمن ملی سیب زمینی: کاهش قیمت از هفته آینده/ چرا دلار برخلاف انتظار کاهشی شد؟

 خلاقیت دیدنی با لاستیک های کهنه

خنثی شدن بمب جنگ جهانی دوم در فرانکفورت

ترامپ: ایران نباید سلاح اتمی داشته باشد

پیگیری اتحادیه عرب برای تاسیس ارتش عربی

سفیر آمریکا در کویت: بدنبال جنگ با ایران نیستیم

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران در هفته‌ای که گذشت

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!
پدر رهبر انقلاب در جمع پاسداران
پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟
پیشنهاد روحانی به مکرون: تحرکی جدید بین ایران و۱+۵ در قبال توقف کلیه تحریم‌ها
لحظه اقدام به قتل «حسین غول» به ضرب گلوله
یک شاهکار دیگر از «گاندو» این بار علیه «سعدی»!
واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام
غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید
رمزگشایی از لیست خروج ۴نفره پرسپولیس؛ کالدرون این ۲بازیکن بزرگ و ۲نیمکت‌نشین را نمی‌خواهد/زوج طارمی ـ مهاجم ازبک در خط ‌حمله مرد آرژانتینی/عملیات ضدجاسوسی در پرسپولیس!
ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد
دلیل فرار همسر ششم حاکم دبی فاش شد
توقف محدودیت‌های غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ درصد/ عراقچی: اقدام عملی از طرفین برجام نبینیم، گام سوم آغاز می‌شود/ کمالوندی: امروز از غنی‌سازی ۳.۶۷ عبور می‌کنیم/ ربیعی: اقدام انگلیس درباره نفتکش ایرانی را راهزنی دریایی می‌دانیم
مرگ پسر جوان حین جا انداختن کتف
سفیر ایران زیر تابوت خدمتکار سودانی
فروش بزرگترین قصر لس‌آنجلس باقیمتی باورنکردنی

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۶۰ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)