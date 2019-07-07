Iran’s export to Iraq grows by 20%

Iran exported $2.5 billion to Iraq during a 100-day period beginning on March 21, experiencing 20% increase compared to last year, secretary of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini said.

“Fortunately, the process of exports to Iraq has been positive and we have had the average $25 million of exports per day,” he said.

This year, the priority of cooperation between Iran and Iraq is industry and services, Hosseini said, “We also seek to provide the most capacity in new areas trade cooperation. The political officials of the both sides insist on the need of improving cooperation and it helps us to increase joint economic activities in the future”.

Speaking in the gathering of Iranian and Iraqi industry owners and businessmen, he said, “The meeting seeks advancing economic cooperation and briefing both sides about available capacities”.

According to Hosseini, the Iraqi delegation will leave Tehran for Isfahan after two days of talk where it will then visit Tabriz to find more areas of economic cooperation.

He described issuing long-term visas for Iranian businessmen as one of the main priorities of Iranian side, saying, “We had good talks regarding the issue”.

ISNA