رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
363بازدید
‍ پ

UN Special Rapporteur to Visit Middle East Region

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Michael Lynk, will pay an official visit to Palestine on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۶۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۴ 06 July 2019

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Michael Lynk, will pay an official visit to Palestine on Monday.

Given the non-response by Tel Aviv to the UN Special RapporteurÂ´s request to travel to OPT, Lynk will hold meetings in Amman, Jordan, according to a press release.

During his mission, until next Friday, Lynk will meet with high-ranking officials, community leaders and representatives of civil society, among others, in order to discuss on current situation of human rights in the OPT since 1967 by Israel.

Lynk aims to collect first-hand evidence and information, which he will then present in his annual report, in October 2019.

Michael Lynk - lawyer and academician of the University of Ontario - was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2016 as special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the OPT.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
united nations reporte human rights middle east israel visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج دیوید ساسولی جشن تیرگان فدریکا موگرینی تنگه جبل الطارق اینستکس ملک سلمان کنکور
آخرین اخبار

پیش بینی ۵ روز بارانی برای ۸ استان

کاپیتان استقلال در آستانه امضای قرارداد با فولاد

آمار غیرواقعی یک مسئول از میزان افزایش اجاره

وقوع زمین لرزه ۷.۱ ریشتری در کالیفرنیا

آقای گل لیگ هجدهم در تور کدام تیم لیگ نوزدهم؟

وب گردی

وکیل و مشاور حقوقی شخصی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد
ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم
کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
واقعیات گزنده‌ای که ترامپ در مورد ایران قبول نمی‌کند
شاهزاده خانم فراری از حاکم دبی شکایت کرد
استقرار سیستم‌های مراقبت هوایی عربستان در مرزهای عراق/ نامه سناتورهای آمریکایی به ترامپ درباره اقدام برجامی ایران/ بیانیه اروپایی‌ها در واکنش به افزایش اورانیوم غنی شده ایران/واکنش تند روسیه به حمله اسرائیل به سوریه
چگونه می‌توان بیش از ۱۰۰۰ شهر را بدون تزریق بودجه عمرانی صاحب سینما کرد؟! +اینفو
راز لیوان سفید پوتین افشا شد
منعطف‌ترین وزیر تاریخ جمهوری اسلامی
دستگیری غول قاتل هنگام فرار از کشور
اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو
ماجرای فرود هواپیمای ‌‌F۴‌ در قم چه بود؟
کازینوی ترامپ در تاج محل
مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۶۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)