UN Special Rapporteur to Visit Middle East Region

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Michael Lynk, will pay an official visit to Palestine on Monday.

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Michael Lynk, will pay an official visit to Palestine on Monday.

Given the non-response by Tel Aviv to the UN Special RapporteurÂ´s request to travel to OPT, Lynk will hold meetings in Amman, Jordan, according to a press release.

During his mission, until next Friday, Lynk will meet with high-ranking officials, community leaders and representatives of civil society, among others, in order to discuss on current situation of human rights in the OPT since 1967 by Israel.

Lynk aims to collect first-hand evidence and information, which he will then present in his annual report, in October 2019.

Michael Lynk - lawyer and academician of the University of Ontario - was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2016 as special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the OPT.