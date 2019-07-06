رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
425بازدید
‍ پ

It is the authorities' duty to seize a British oil tanker - Rezai

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened yesterday to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۶۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۳ 06 July 2019

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened yesterday to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar.

"If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the authorities' duty to seize a British oil tanker," Mohsen Rezai said on Twitter.

The Gibraltar government said the crew on board the supertanker Grace 1 were being interviewed as witnesses, not criminal suspects, in an effort to establish the nature of the cargo and its ultimate destination.

British Royal Marines abseiled onto the ship off the coast of the British territory on Thursday and seized it over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria. They landed a helicopter on the moving vessel in pitch darkness.

The move escalates a confrontation between Iran and the West just weeks after the United States called off air strikes minutes before impact, and draws Washington's close ally into a crisis in which European powers had striven to appear neutral.

Tehran summoned the British ambassador on Thursday to voice "its very strong objection to the illegal and unacceptable seizure" of its ship, a move that also eliminated doubt about the ownership of the vessel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the crude oil cargo was from Iran. The ship's paperwork had said the oil was from neighbouring Iraq, but tracking data reviewed by Reuters suggested it had loaded at an Iranian port.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
rezai oil tanker seizure iran britain
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج دیوید ساسولی جشن تیرگان فدریکا موگرینی تنگه جبل الطارق اینستکس ملک سلمان کنکور
آخرین اخبار

آیا از کوتاهی قد خود رنج می‌برید؟!

دردسر بازیکن مورد علاقه برانکو برای نکونام!

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین دانشگاه‌های دنیا

خورشیدگرفتگی را از ماه ببینید

ملی‌پوش‌سابق سپاهان‌وذوب‌آهن با ماشین‌سازی بست

استفاده از روبنده در تونس ممنوع شد

پیشنهاد مک آفی به کوبا برای مقابله با آمریکا

باند بزرگ "جعل مدارک دانشگاهی" کشف شد

قیمت سوخت در مصر تا ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافت

تکرار اشتباه استقلال درباره شفر درقرارداد پرسپولیس با کالدرون

دنیزلی روی هافبک موردعلاقه استقلال دست گذاشت

سردیس ۵ اسطوره هنر ایران در شهرک سینمایی

جلدروزنامه‌های ورزشی شنبه ۱۵ تیر

قاچاقچیان داروهای جنسی دستگیر شدند

دلیل نگرانی‌ها از استخراج بیت‌کوین چیست؟

وب گردی

وکیل و مشاور حقوقی شخصی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد
ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم
کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
واقعیات گزنده‌ای که ترامپ در مورد ایران قبول نمی‌کند
شاهزاده خانم فراری از حاکم دبی شکایت کرد
استقرار سیستم‌های مراقبت هوایی عربستان در مرزهای عراق/ نامه سناتورهای آمریکایی به ترامپ درباره اقدام برجامی ایران/ بیانیه اروپایی‌ها در واکنش به افزایش اورانیوم غنی شده ایران/واکنش تند روسیه به حمله اسرائیل به سوریه
چگونه می‌توان بیش از ۱۰۰۰ شهر را بدون تزریق بودجه عمرانی صاحب سینما کرد؟! +اینفو
راز لیوان سفید پوتین افشا شد
منعطف‌ترین وزیر تاریخ جمهوری اسلامی
دستگیری غول قاتل هنگام فرار از کشور
اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو
ماجرای فرود هواپیمای ‌‌F۴‌ در قم چه بود؟
کازینوی ترامپ در تاج محل
مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۶۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)