رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
414بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump says mass deportation roundups to begin ‘fairly soon’

President Donald Trump said on Friday mass deportation roundups would begin “fairly soon” as U.S. migrant advocates vowed their communities would be “ready” when immigration officers come.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۶۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷ 06 July 2019

President Donald Trump said on Friday mass deportation roundups would begin “fairly soon” as U.S. migrant advocates vowed their communities would be “ready” when immigration officers come.

Trump, who has made a hardline immigration stance a key issue of his presidency and 2020 re-election bid, postponed the operation last month after the date was leaked, but on Monday he said it would take place after July 4.

“They’ll be starting fairly soon, but I don’t call them raids, we’re removing people, all of these people who have come in over the years illegally,” he told reporters at the White House on Friday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month said operations would target recently-arrived undocumented migrants in a bid to discourage a surge of Central American families at the southwest border.

ICE said in a statement its focus was arresting people with criminal histories but any immigrant found in violation of U.S. laws was subject to arrest.

Government documents published this week by migrant rights groups showed some past ICE operations resulted in more so-called “collateral” arrests of undocumented migrants agents happened to find, than apprehensions of targeted people.

Migrant rights groups said this generalized threat is harmful to communities, and the U.S. economy, as it forces adults to miss work and children to skip school out of fear they may be picked up and separated.

“We have to be ready, not just when Trump announces it, because there are arrests every day,” said Elsa Lopez, an organizer for Somos Un Pueblo Unido, a New Mexico group which educates migrants on their civil rights and creates phone networks to send alerts if ICE enters their neighborhood.

The threatened raids come after migrant apprehensions on the southwest border hit a 13-year high in May before easing in June as Mexico increased immigration enforcement.

A rising number of migrants are coming from outside Central America, including India, Cuba and African countries. The Del Rio, Texas, Border Patrol sector on Friday reported the arrest of over 1,000 Haitians since June 10.

Democratic lawmakers visited an El Paso, Texas, Border Patrol station on Monday and said migrants were being held in “horrifying” conditions, with women told to drink out of a toilet.

To “dispel” what he called “the misinformation,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Roy Villareal put out a video showing fresh water available from a cooler and a faucet in a cell at a Tucson, Arizona, sector migrant processing center.

“We’re not forcing aliens to drink out of the toilet,” said Villareal, head of an area that in May apprehended nearly six times fewer people than the El Paso sector, a stretch of border that has borne the brunt of the migrant surge.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump migrants deportation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج دیوید ساسولی جشن تیرگان فدریکا موگرینی تنگه جبل الطارق اینستکس ملک سلمان کنکور
آخرین اخبار

آیا از کوتاهی قد خود رنج می‌برید؟!

دردسر بازیکن مورد علاقه برانکو برای نکونام!

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین دانشگاه‌های دنیا

خورشیدگرفتگی را از ماه ببینید

ملی‌پوش‌سابق سپاهان‌وذوب‌آهن با ماشین‌سازی بست

استفاده از روبنده در تونس ممنوع شد

پیشنهاد مک آفی به کوبا برای مقابله با آمریکا

باند بزرگ "جعل مدارک دانشگاهی" کشف شد

قیمت سوخت در مصر تا ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافت

تکرار اشتباه استقلال درباره شفر درقرارداد پرسپولیس با کالدرون

دنیزلی روی هافبک موردعلاقه استقلال دست گذاشت

سردیس ۵ اسطوره هنر ایران در شهرک سینمایی

جلدروزنامه‌های ورزشی شنبه ۱۵ تیر

قاچاقچیان داروهای جنسی دستگیر شدند

دلیل نگرانی‌ها از استخراج بیت‌کوین چیست؟

وب گردی

وکیل و مشاور حقوقی شخصی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد
ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم
کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
واقعیات گزنده‌ای که ترامپ در مورد ایران قبول نمی‌کند
شاهزاده خانم فراری از حاکم دبی شکایت کرد
استقرار سیستم‌های مراقبت هوایی عربستان در مرزهای عراق/ نامه سناتورهای آمریکایی به ترامپ درباره اقدام برجامی ایران/ بیانیه اروپایی‌ها در واکنش به افزایش اورانیوم غنی شده ایران/واکنش تند روسیه به حمله اسرائیل به سوریه
چگونه می‌توان بیش از ۱۰۰۰ شهر را بدون تزریق بودجه عمرانی صاحب سینما کرد؟! +اینفو
راز لیوان سفید پوتین افشا شد
منعطف‌ترین وزیر تاریخ جمهوری اسلامی
دستگیری غول قاتل هنگام فرار از کشور
اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو
ماجرای فرود هواپیمای ‌‌F۴‌ در قم چه بود؟
کازینوی ترامپ در تاج محل
مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۶۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)