رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
306بازدید
‍ پ

Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

Nearly 40 migrants were killed in an air strike Tuesday night on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying for three months to seize the capital.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۲۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 03 July 2019

Nearly 40 migrants were killed in an air strike Tuesday night on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying for three months to seize the capital.

At least 70 were also wounded in the raid on Tajoura, an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

"This is a preliminary assessment and the toll could rise," said spokesman Osama Ali.

He said 120 migrants were detained in the hangar which was directly hit by the strike.

Bodies were strewn on the floor of the hangar, mixed with the belongings and blood-soaked clothes of migrants, an AFP photographer said.

Rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble, while dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene.

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a "heinous crime" and blamed it on the "war criminal Khalifar Haftar".

Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, in early April launched an offensive to take the capital.

The GNA accused pro-Haftar forces of having carried out a "premeditated" and "precise" attack on the migrant centre.

No one has so far claimed responsibility but pro-Haftar media reported Tuesday night a "series of air raids" in Tripoli and Tajoura.

The suburb of Tajoura, which has several military sites belonging to pro-GNA armed groups, is regularly targeted in air raids by Khalifa's forces.

- Migrants 'at risk' -

The UN refugee agency said it was "extremely concerned" at reports of the strikes on the migrant centre.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of air strikes targeting Tajoura detention centre east of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased," it tweeted.

"Civilians should never be a target."

Libya, wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising against dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has become a major conduit for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Rights groups say migrants face horrifying abuses in the North African country, which remains prey to a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

The plight of migrants has worsened since Haftar launched an offensive against Tripoli -- the seat of an internationally recognised unity government -- in early April.

Since then, fighting has killed more than 700 and wounded 4,000, while nearly 100,000 have been displaced, according to UN agencies.

Haftar's forces have pledged to intensify air strikes against their GNA rivals after losing a key town to unity government forces.

The two rival camps accuse each other of using foreign mercenaries and enjoying military support, especially air, from foreign powers.

The UN's mission in Libya has said around 3,500 migrants and refugees held in detention centres near the combat zone are at risk.

UN agencies and humanitarian organisations have regularly voiced their opposition to migrants arrested at sea being brought back to Libya, where they are "arbitrarily detained" or at the mercy of militias.

Despite chronic instability, Libya remains an important transit point for migrants fleeing conflict and instability in other parts of Africa and the Middle East.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
haftar libya migrants attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ارز دیجیتال سامانه نیما غلامرضا سلیمانی حشد الشعبی فدریکا موگرینی غنی سازی اورانیوم محمد رضا آشتیانی اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

اینستکس در چه صورتی موثر خواهد بود؟

چند تمرین ساده برای تقویت بینایی

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی چهارشنبه ۱۲ تیر

سندسازی جعلی برای آوردن ستاره انگلیسی به پرسپولیس!

تولید بیت کوین غیر قانونی است

زنگنه: شب ‎و روز برای صادرات نفت تلاش می‎کنیم/ صادرات نفت عراق به ۳.۵۲ میلیون بشکه در روز کاهش یافت/ قیمت پیشنهادی آپارتمان در تهران/جراحی اقتصاد پاکستان با افزایش ۲۰۰ درصدی قیمت گاز

حرکت جالب نماینده ایرانی در اجلاس خارجی

صعود تیم آمریکا به فینال جام جهانی فوتبال زنان

برزیل2- آرژانتین0/سامبا تافینالِ کوپاآمه‌ریکاباحذفِ‌مسی

پیام محمد مخبر به رییس جدید سازمان بسیج

جزییات رای وحدت رویه برای اعلام تساوی در پرداخت دیه زنان و مردان

۴ زن‌ معترض در افغانستان لبهایشان را دوختند

دخانیات جای روزنامه را گرفت

مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

آیا دولت بی‌اختیار است؟ /آیا می‌شود برجام بیمار را با اینستکس ناتوان زنده نگه داشت؟ /نفت در چنگالِ سیاست و سیاسیون

وب گردی

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
دولت عراق تکلیف حشد الشعبی را روشن کرد
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم
 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی
لاکچری ترین و بهترین تالار عروسی تهران
سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!
چهره افسرده نخست‌وزیرانگلیس در دیداربا پوتین
ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید
طی ده روز آینده مذاکراتی حیاتی با طرف‌های اروپایی خواهیم داشت/ اروپا باید عجله و هزینه کند
حمله شدید قطر به امارات و عربستان در ژنو/حمله پهپادی یمنی‌ها به فرودگاه جیزان / ۱۰۰ کشته در جریان درگیری‌ها در حومه شمالی حماه/ اظهارات ترامپ در مورد اردوغان و کرد‌ها

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

منتظری: باید با کشف حجاب تعمدی برخورد کرد/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شهید بهشتی راه‌حل گرانی‌ها را اقتصادی می‌دانست، نه قضایی  (۹۶ نظر)

دلیل افزایش قیمت سیب زمینی؛ آزادسازی صادرات یا افتادن در دام تار عنکبوتی؟  (۸۹ نظر)