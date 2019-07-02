We have NOT violated JCPOA: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet stressed that Iran has not violated the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On his official Twitter account, Zarif emphasized that Iran has not violated the JCPOA, referring to paragraph 36 of the accord to clarify the cause of this fact.

Pointing to US’ withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, Zarif wrote, “We have NOT violated the JCPOA. Para 36 of the accord illustrates why: We triggered & exhausted para 36 after US withdrawal. We gave E3+2 a few weeks while reserving our right. We finally took action after 60 weeks. As soon as E3 abide by their obligations, we'll reverse”.

ISNA