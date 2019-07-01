رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
314بازدید
‍ پ

Iran's enriched uranium stocks exceed the JCPOA limit – IAEA confirms

Reacting to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the failure of the remaining signatories to preserve Iran’s benefits, the Islamic Republic had announced it would reconsider its nuclear commitments. In the first step toward this direction, Tehran has formally announced that its enriched uranium stockpile has passed the JCPOA limit.
کد خبر: ۹۰۸۹۴۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۱۰ 01 July 2019

Tabnak – Reacting to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the failure of the remaining signatories to preserve Iran’s benefits, the Islamic Republic had announced it would reconsider its nuclear commitments. In the first step toward this direction, Tehran has formally announced that its enriched uranium stockpile has passed the JCPOA limit.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the country has increased the level of its low-enriched uranium production to over 300 kilograms as had been already announced by the country in line with Articles 26 and 36 of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif made the remarks on Monday while answering a question by Iran's ISNA news agency on the sidelines of a ceremony in the central Iranian city of Natanz.

“According to my information, Iran has surpassed the 300kg limit [in producing low-enriched uranium] and we had already announced [that we were planning to do] this,” Iran's top diplomat said. He added, “According to what has been announced, we have said very clearly what we are doing and consider this as part of our rights as per the JCPOA.”

Iran's foreign minister added that the country had already announced that if steps taken by Europeans to compensate any possible losses to Iran following unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA were not adequate, it would take steps to reduce its commitments in return.

In a statement on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Zarif’s remarks. “We can confirm that IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency verified on 1 July that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded (the deal’s limit),” an IAEA spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency quoted an “informed source” saying that Iran will definitely carry out the second step to reduce its JCPOA commitments in due time, most likely on July 7, given that its conditions have not been met and the INSTEX has proved totally insufficient for Iran’s needs.

The reason why Iran has not announced the result of first moves to scale down the JCPOA commitments is that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will probably declare the issue in the coming days, the source noted.

As regards China and the UK’s plan to continue cooperation with Iran in redesigning the Arak heavy water reactor, the informed source said those two countries have announced in the final statement of the JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna that they will finish redesigning the Iranian reactor in due time.

If this process goes on correctly, another subject will replace the issue of Arak reactor in the second step of reduction in Iran’s commitments to the JCPOA, the source added.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear accord. Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord. However, the EU’s failure of ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under JCPOA in May 2019.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran uranium nuclear deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مشمولان غایب همسر حاکم دبی گابریل کالدرون لیدا کاوه موساد مجید تخت روانچی حداد عادل اینستکس اوپک
آخرین اخبار

تبلیغ مشروبات الکلی حلال در عربستان!

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلیورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف

مرگ ۸۵ هزار ایرانی زیر ۵۰ سال در یک سال گذشته 

اطلاعیه روابط عمومی دانشگاه قم در پی فوت یک دانشجو

کیفیت‌تولیدات پتروشیمی‌امیر‌کبیر تحریم‌ها‌را به‌عقب‌راند

جدیدترین قیمت‌ها از بازار سکه در دهمین روز از تابستان/ حباب سکه در حال تخلیه/ کاهش داد و ستد در بازار

معارفه‌کالدرون به‌بازیکنان‌پرسپولیس‌درورزشگاه‌کاظمی

طلای جهانی ارزان شد

نرخ ۲۲ ارز نسبت به روز گذشته کاهش یافت

واکنش بازیکن مازاد استقلال که به تراکتور پیوست

۲۱ میلیارد تومان سفته و برات برگشت خورد

خوش و بش کالدرون با پرسپولیسی‌ها درتمرین امروز

نشانه‌های ثبات در بازار نفت وجود دارد

تاریخ انتخابات فدراسیون کشتی سرانجام اعلام شد

ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید

وب گردی

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران
اولین مصاحبه خانم بازیگر بعد از بازگشت به ایران
بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
آقای رئیسی؛ «سعید طوسی» را نجات دهید!
سوءاستفاده بدلِ ایرانی مسی از ۲۳دخترخارجی؟!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۳۰۷ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)