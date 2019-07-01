رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
449بازدید
‍ پ

Moroccans denounce their country’s participation in Bahrain workshop and demand accountability

Moroccan activists have expressed their rejection of their country’s participation in the Bahrain workshop held by the US administration as a step to implement the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.
کد خبر: ۹۰۸۸۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۹ 01 July 2019

Moroccan activists have expressed their rejection of their country’s participation in the Bahrain workshop held by the US administration as a step to implement the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

Activists said that Morocco’s participation in the workshop was “a betrayal of the Palestinian cause” and called for accountability.

The National Working Group for Palestine condemned the Moroccan authorities’ “decision to participate in the treason workshop in Bahrain”, considering such a step as “a contradiction of the position of the Moroccan people, on the one hand, and the duty and the requirements of maintaining national sovereignty, on the other.”

The Moroccan NGO called for the need to “hold the responsible parties for this serious crime accountable before the Moroccan people, and apologize for this disgraceful decision which betrayed the cause of Jerusalem and Palestine.”

The National Working Group for Palestine considered “the so-called Deal of the Century as shameful, and there is no room for any formal or informal Moroccan participation at any level and under any circumstances or justification in the Manama workshop.”

The National Working Group for Palestine indicated that the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement of the Ministry of Finance’s participation in what the NGO called the treason workshop in Manama, on behalf of Morocco, which came a few hours before the launch of the workshop is a confused conduct that conveys the instability, ambiguity, and improvisation of the country’s national political stance.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
morocco protest palestine
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ ویزای حج گابریل کالدرون رابعه اسکویی طرح ال آر تی لیدا کاوه علی کفاشیان اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

تکلیف رادوشوویچ در غیاب برانکو چه می شود؟

روش جدید سارقان برای ورود به منازل شهروندان

پیوستن ۷ کشور دیگر به اینستکس

قیمت لبنیات افزایش یافت

پاسخ پدافند سوریه به حملات موشکی اسراییل

دژاگه کجاست؛ اشکان با تراکتورِ دنیزلی کار نمی‌کند؟

نکاتی درباره نوشیدنی‌های قبل از خواب

وب گردی

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
کشف مگس و گریس در دوغ‌های شرکتی که رسانه ملی را قبضه کرده! +تصاویر
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران
بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام
اولین مصاحبه خانم بازیگر بعد از بازگشت به ایران
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
آقای رئیسی؛ «سعید طوسی» را نجات دهید!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران
سوءاستفاده بدلِ ایرانی مسی از ۲۳دخترخارجی؟!
پایان نشست سرنوشت ساز کمیسیون مشترک برجام با حضور ایران و گروه ۴+۱/ اینستکس در حال پردازش نخستین تراکنش مالی با ایران/ عراقچی: اینستکس عملیاتی شد
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۲۸۵ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کشف مگس و گریس در دوغ‌های شرکتی که رسانه ملی را قبضه کرده! +تصاویر  (۱۷۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۳۷ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)