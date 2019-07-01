رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
136بازدید
‍ پ

Trump in North Korea: KCNA hails 'amazing' visit

North Korean state media has hailed the impromptu visit made by US President Donald Trump to the country as "an amazing event".
کد خبر: ۹۰۸۷۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۰ 01 July 2019

North Korean state media has hailed the impromptu visit made by US President Donald Trump to the country as "an amazing event".

On Sunday, Mr Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, accompanied by leader Kim Jong-un.

Mr Trump had earlier tweeted asking Mr Kim if he would like to meet while the US president was in South Korea.

On Monday, KCNA carried extensive coverage of the unprecedented meeting.

The North Korean state news agency said the meeting "at the suggestion of Trump", was "historic".

It said that in the 66 years since the Armistice agreement - which ended fighting in the Korean War - "there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of the DPRK and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom, place that had been known as the symbol of division".

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea's official name.

Confirming comments from Mr Trump, KCNA said the leaders had agreed to "keep in close touch in the future" and to "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations".

North Koreans rarely receive news of the outside world and the heavily controlled media has depicted the US as its most hated enemy for decades.

So images of the US president walking into the North as a friend of Mr Kim will be extraordinary for ordinary North Koreans to see.

What happened at the DMZ?

Mr Trump was on a scheduled visit to South Korea, following the G20 summit in Japan.

He was scheduled to hold talks about the stalled North Korea nuclear negotiations with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and to visit the demilitarised zone (DMZ), the buffer area between the two Koreas since the end of the Korean War.

On Saturday, he tweeted a message to Mr Kim, suggesting he could "meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

After a day of speculation and backroom diplomacy, Mr Trump and Mr Moon confirmed on Sunday that Mr Kim had accepted the invitation and they would have a "brief handshake".

They arrived at the border zone in the early afternoon and after a short tour, they and Mr Kim approached the military demarcation line.

"Good to see you again. I never expected to meet you at this place," a smiley Mr Kim told Mr Trump through an interpreter in an encounter broadcast live on international television.

"Big moment," Mr Trump said, "tremendous progress."

Mr Kim invited Mr Trump to step over into North Korea, saying he would be the first US president to do so. The US president then spent a few minutes on the north side before

Looking relaxed, Mr Kim crossed into South Korea and alongside Mr Trump said: "I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future."

For a brief moment, Mr Trump and Mr Kim were joined by South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, an unprecedented three-way gathering.

Who is sending aid to North Korea?

Speaking next to Mr Trump in a rare statement to the press, Mr Kim said the meeting was a symbol of their "excellent" relationship.

Calling their friendship "particularly great", Mr Trump - who once referred to Mr Kim as "little rocket man" - said it was a "great day for the world" and that he was "proud to step over the line" between the Koreas.

The encounter had initially been billed as a short greeting but Mr Trump and Mr Kim ended up talking for almost an hour in a building known as the Freedom House, on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, the "truce village" inside the DMZ.

What to make of the meeting?

Mr Trump and Mr Kim agreed that negotiators will meet in the next weeks to resume discussions about North Korea's nuclear programme, Mr Trump told reporters, saying he was "not looking for speed [but] looking to get it right".

Sanctions on North Korea, he added, would remain in place though he appeared to leave open the possibility of easing them as part of the talks. Mr Trump also said he had invited Mr Kim to visit Washington.

But analysts have questioned whether the meeting will result in any substantive progress.

How are US-North Korea relations?

Negotiations with North Korea to try to convince it to abandon its controversial nuclear programme reached a peak last year when Mr Trump and Mr Kim had a historic meeting in Singapore.

They both committed to the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula, but without clarifying what that meant.

It was hoped their second meeting, in Hanoi in February, would make some concrete agreement about North Korea handing over its nuclear programme in exchange for some of the tight sanctions against it being lifted.

But those talks ended with no deal, as they failed to agree on the pace at which sanctions should be eased. Since then the negotiations have stalled, though Mr Kim and Mr Trump have exchanged letters recently.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump kim jong-un visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ ویزای حج گابریل کالدرون رابعه اسکویی طرح ال آر تی لیدا کاوه علی کفاشیان اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

پاسخ پدافند هوایی سوریه به حملات موشکی اسراییل

دژاگه کجاست؛ اشکان با تراکتورِ دنیزلی کار نمی‌کند؟

نکاتی درباره نوشیدنی‌های قبل از خواب

احتمال افت قیمت دلار تا محدوده ۱۱ هزار و ۸۰۰ تومان/ دلایل افزایش قیمت سیب زمینی به ۹۵۰۰ تومان/ حباب منفی برای قیمت طلا در بازار تهران/ لاریجانی: استخراج بیت کوین از برق صنعتی خلاف قانون است

 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی

حریفان استقلال و پدیده در پلی آف لیگ قهرمانان آسیا

رویانیان انتخاب ژوزه بجای کالدرون را گردن پیشکسوتان انداخت!

از اخراج آلمانی‌های شاغل در ایران تا انتشار اولین فهرست از شرکت‌هایی که ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی گرفته بودند

آشنایی با جایگاه اراده در صحت معاملات

پسر کالدرون؛ دستیارِ پدرش در پرسپولیس+عکس

کابل: گفتگوهای بین‌الافغانی شاید تا ۲ هفته دیگر آغاز شود

تحرکات سعد حریری به دنبال سوء قصد نافرجام به وزیر آوارگان لبنان

ترکیه کاردار سفارت عراق در آنکارا را احضار کرد

تحریم ظریف، خودتحریمی امریکاست/شرایط حساس کنونی و جراحی اقتصادی/رهبر کره شمالی؛ بازیگر فیلم انتخاباتی ۲۰۲۰ ترامپ/اصلاح‌طلبانِ مسئولیت‌پذیر؟!

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی دوشنبه ۱۰ تیر

وب گردی

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
کشف مگس و گریس در دوغ‌های شرکتی که رسانه ملی را قبضه کرده! +تصاویر
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران
بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام
اولین مصاحبه خانم بازیگر بعد از بازگشت به ایران
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
آقای رئیسی؛ «سعید طوسی» را نجات دهید!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران
سوءاستفاده بدلِ ایرانی مسی از ۲۳دخترخارجی؟!
پایان نشست سرنوشت ساز کمیسیون مشترک برجام با حضور ایران و گروه ۴+۱/ اینستکس در حال پردازش نخستین تراکنش مالی با ایران/ عراقچی: اینستکس عملیاتی شد
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۲۸۵ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کشف مگس و گریس در دوغ‌های شرکتی که رسانه ملی را قبضه کرده! +تصاویر  (۱۷۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۳۷ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)