رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
298بازدید
‍ پ

Europe is playing a dangerous game with Iran over its nuclear arms

When Iran starts to breach its side of a landmark nuclear deal it does not immediately spell the death of this hard-fought, multi-national agreement.
کد خبر: ۹۰۸۵۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۹ 30 June 2019

When Iran starts to breach its side of a landmark nuclear deal it does not immediately spell the death of this hard-fought, multi-national agreement.

Tehran, like the other five remaining signatories, does not want the accord to die even though President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it last year, saying he did not think it went far enough to curb what Washington sees as Iran's malign activities.

But the Tehran is using the imminent busting of limits on the amount of enriched uranium it can stockpile and the level to which its uranium can be enriched as a tool of leverage.

Enriched uranium is material that is used in nuclear weapons.

Iran wants to exert pressure on the European parties to the pact - Britain, France and Germany - to offset the economic pain being inflicted on the country by US sanctions, which were re-imposed following the US departure from the agreement.

Tehran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and other nuclear-related activities as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in return for sanctions relief.

But officials argue that their compliance should be less because the benefits they are seeing from the deal are significantly less following the US withdrawal.

It is a policy of "less for less" but it is an idea strongly rejected by London, Paris and Berlin.

They see the nuclear deal as it stands as the best way to curb Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons - the Tehran insists its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.

The European side has been urgently warning Tehran not to make good on its threat to violate the deal.

This pressure may have had a limited effect.

The first Iranian breach on the 300kg stockpile limit of low enriched uranium had been threatened for Thursday but did not happen, though officials say they believe it could still happen over the weekend.

Yet more breaches are set for July.

Britain, France and Germany have been working since the start of the year on a new trading mechanism, finally launched on Friday, which is aimed at boosting trade between Europe and Iran without European companies falling foul of US sanctions.

There was a hope this would be seen by Iran as evidence of their continued commitment to keeping the nuclear deal alive despite escalating tensions between the US - traditionally a European ally - and Iran.

But this mechanism is relatively modest and will initially fall well short of offsetting the economic impact of Washington's actions.

Iran's envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the nuclear accord on Friday reportedly said European countries had offered too little to persuade Tehran to change course.

This is a dangerous gamble at a time of crisis.

Minor breaches can be absorbed by various compliance related mechanisms built into the text of the nuclear agreement.

But it is an escalatory step that will make it harder and harder for European countries to keep supporting the deal.

Ultimately, Iran's actions could end up turning Britain, France and Germany against the deal.

Up until now, they have sided with Tehran, leaving Washington looking unusually isolated.

China and Russia - the other two signatories to the deal - would most likely side with Iran against the West should the accord collapse altogether.

This would end up creating a new and even graver fault line for global tensions and potential conflict.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran europe nuclear deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ بیت کوین گابریل کالدرون محسن افشانی محمد بهشتی مهدی هاشمی اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا امیر جعفری
آخرین اخبار

کی‌روش:قبل ازبازی بما گفتند،داور آفسایدِ شیلی را نمی‌گیرد!

رتبه‌بندی جدید گران‌ترین شهرهای جهان

وب گردی

رتبه اول گوگل چگونه سایت شما را به تاج و تخت می‌رساند؟

تبلیغ رایگان محصولات و خدمات در شبکه نوآوری تهران

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام
صحنه دلخراش تصادف فجیع قهرمان نامدار کشتی
شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/ درخواست اروپا از ایران برای عدم خروج از برجام/ شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/پایان کنفرانس اقتصادی بحرین با سخنان جنجالی داماد ترامپ
جزییات تصادف دلخراش علیرضا حیدری
خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
اولین مصاحبه خانم بازیگر بعد از بازگشت به ایران
چه شرایطی سلبریتی مثل «محسن افشانی» را تولید کرد؟!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران
پایان نشست سرنوشت ساز کمیسیون مشترک برجام با حضور ایران و گروه ۴+۱/ اینستکس در حال پردازش نخستین تراکنش مالی با ایران/ عراقچی: اینستکس عملیاتی شد
رئیس دیوان عالی کشور: قضات باید مواظب «بانوان وکیل» باشند/ذوالنوری: در آمریکا با پلیس چانه نمی‌زنند
روز شلوغ کلانتری ۱۴۸ تهران در حاشیه مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدا!

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۸۸ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۲۰۰ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۳۶ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه  (۱۱۴ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۹۳ نظر)

رئیس دیوان عالی کشور: قضات باید مواظب «بانوان وکیل» باشند/ذوالنوری: در آمریکا با پلیس چانه نمی‌زنند  (۸۸ نظر)