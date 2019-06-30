رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
340بازدید
‍ پ

Japan Prints Out Simple Map for Trump Visualizing Country’s Investment in US - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly decided to play it safe and used a simple way to show the US president growing Japanese investment in the US, which Trump later praised after the meeting.
کد خبر: ۹۰۸۵۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 30 June 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly decided to play it safe and used a simple way to show the US president growing Japanese investment in the US, which Trump later praised after the meeting.

The Japanese prime minister on Friday at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan presented Trump with a straightforward, colourful chart to showcase Japanese investment in the US, a White House official told Axios.

The New York Times reporter Peter Baker also tweeted a picture of the chart with the comment, "Like others around the world, the Japanese have figured out how to play to a visiting Trump." The chart's headline, "Japan has five additional investments in just one month," is in big red letters with key words underlined, possibly designed to mirror Trump’s use of capital letters in his tweets.

After his meeting with Shinzo Abe at the G20 summit in Japan, Trump praised the investments the chart depicted, mentioning the “magnificent plants” built by Japanese companies.

“I appreciate the fact that you’re sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina – a lot of our states,” he said.

Trump has previously refused to read long briefing documents before meetings, preferring visualization to lengthy factual documents, a senior administration official told Reuters back in 2017.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
japan abe usa trump investment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ بیت کوین گابریل کالدرون محسن افشانی محمد بهشتی مهدی هاشمی اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا امیر جعفری
آخرین اخبار

پرداخت مهریه با تراول‌ تقلبی

نهادهایی که اطلاعات حقوق مدیران را اعلام نکرده‌اند

بازداشت ستاره معروف فوتبال در حالت مستی

وب گردی

رتبه اول گوگل چگونه سایت شما را به تاج و تخت می‌رساند؟

تبلیغ رایگان محصولات و خدمات در شبکه نوآوری تهران

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام
صحنه دلخراش تصادف فجیع قهرمان نامدار کشتی
شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/ درخواست اروپا از ایران برای عدم خروج از برجام/ شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/پایان کنفرانس اقتصادی بحرین با سخنان جنجالی داماد ترامپ
جزییات تصادف دلخراش علیرضا حیدری
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران
اولین مصاحبه خانم بازیگر بعد از بازگشت به ایران
چه شرایطی سلبریتی مثل «محسن افشانی» را تولید کرد؟!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران
پایان نشست سرنوشت ساز کمیسیون مشترک برجام با حضور ایران و گروه ۴+۱/ اینستکس در حال پردازش نخستین تراکنش مالی با ایران/ عراقچی: اینستکس عملیاتی شد
رئیس دیوان عالی کشور: قضات باید مواظب «بانوان وکیل» باشند/ذوالنوری: در آمریکا با پلیس چانه نمی‌زنند
روز شلوغ کلانتری ۱۴۸ تهران در حاشیه مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدا!

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۸۸ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۲۰۰ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۳۶ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه  (۱۱۴ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۹۳ نظر)

رئیس دیوان عالی کشور: قضات باید مواظب «بانوان وکیل» باشند/ذوالنوری: در آمریکا با پلیس چانه نمی‌زنند  (۸۸ نظر)