رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
490بازدید
‍ پ

Senior Cleric Praises Downing of US Spy Drone as Deterrent Measure

کد خبر: ۹۰۸۴۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۳۶ 29 June 2019

Tehran's provincial Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard lauded the country's Armed Forces, specially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), for intercepting a US stealth drone which violated Iran's airspace.

Addressing a large and fervent congregation of the people in Tehran on Friday, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabifard said, "The message of this brave move was that the Iranian Armed Forces are ready to pull the trigger in case of any aggression against Iran from air, land or sea."

The senior cleric also hailed the Iranian people, Armed Forces, and government for their unity vis-à-vis the attempts by the aggressors.

The IRGC shot down a US Navy RQ-4A global Hawk drone that had entered Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf region to gather intelligence on June 20, using Sevom Khordad indigenous surface-to-air missile system.

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that his forces could have shot down a US P8 aircraft with 35 on board which was violating Iran’s airspace, but decided to shoot down the drone to only send a message to Washington.

“We intended to send a message to American terrorists in the region,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh said on Friday, adding that his forces had also traced a military P8 aircraft violating the airspace of Iran.

“Along with the American drone was an American P8 aircraft with 35 on board, and it was also violating our airspace and we could have downed it too,” he said, adding, “But we did not do (shoot down) it, because our aim was to warn the terrorist forces of the US.”

General Hajizadeh also stressed on Saturday that Iran was not after war but was fully ready to defend itself, adding that the fate of the downed US spy drone was waiting for any intruding flying object.

“Our response to anything trespassing Iranian territory is like this, and if such acts of aggression are repeated, our response will also be the same," General Hajizadeh said.

“We don’t embrace war but we are ready to fully defend the country,” he said.

"We possess a collection of US drones which is a proof that US has violated Iran’s airspace and shows that they don’t want to respect the international law,” General Hajizadeh said.

“If such an aggression is repeated, we will add other US (military) products to complete this collection,” he noted.

“The US measure was in violation of international law and we acted according to our legitimate responsibility,” General Hajizadeh said, adding, “It is possible that a US general or some operators were behind this American aggression, we don’t know that. But that measure (intruding into Iranian airspace) is a violation of international aviation rules by a spy drone which then received our natural response."

Also on June 20, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his country had retrieved parts of the US Global Hawk that was shot down from the country's territorial waters, rejecting Washington's claim that the aircraft was targeted in international waters.

"(The) US drone took off from the UAE in stealth mode and violated Iranian airspace," Zarif wrote on Twitter, adding that the Global Hawk drone "was targeted near... Kouh-e Mobarak" region in the Central district of Jask in Hormuzgan province after the aircraft violated Iran's airspace.

Zarif even provided the coordinates where the US aircraft was intercepted, and added, "We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

In an earlier tweet, Zarif stated that Iran "will take this US new aggression to (the) UN and show that the US is lying about international waters".

The Iranian foreign minister noted that Tehran does not want war, "but will zealously defend our skies, land and waters".

Meantime, General Salami stressed that the move should alert Washington officials to stay away.

The incident sent "a clear message" to the US and other enemies that Iran will show a firm and crushing response to any aggression, he stated.

"Borders are our red lines and any enemy which violates them will not go back home and will be annihilated. The only way for enemies is to respect Iran's territorial integrity and national interests," the major general noted.

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us drone
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ بیت کوین گابریل کالدرون محسن افشانی محمد بهشتی مهدی هاشمی اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا امیر جعفری
آخرین اخبار

نحوه شناسایی کاریابی‌های معتبر اعزام نیروی کار

همایش سافاری و آفرود کشوردر آذربایجان شرقی

عروسی‌های ۶۰۰میلیونی!

مصرف برنج خارجی، برنج ایرانی را ارزان کرد

کارت کنکور ۹۸ از یکشنبه توزیع می شود

روند افزایشی غلظت آلاینده‌ها و دمای تهران

زمین لرزه‌ای به بزرگی ۴ ریشتر فارس را لرزاند

رانت ۸۰ هزار میلیاردی ارز در دست کیست؟

نجات معجزه آسا از مرگ، بین زمین و آسمان!

خبر تازه وزیر راه درباره افزایش وام مسکن

آدم‌خواری راهی برای برقراری ارتباط با خدایان!

جاری شدن سیل مرگبار در خوی

کلاه‌گیس برای زنان در «گاندو» مجاز است!

خبر خوش به مشمولان سهام عدالت

استخراج هر واحد بیت کوین در ایران چقدر سود دارد؟

وب گردی

رتبه اول گوگل چگونه سایت شما را به تاج و تخت می‌رساند؟

تبلیغ رایگان محصولات و خدمات در شبکه نوآوری تهران

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش
تحریم‌های ترامپ گریبانگیر خواننده معروف کشور شد
شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/ درخواست اروپا از ایران برای عدم خروج از برجام/ شمارش معکوس برای راه‌اندازی کانال مالی مشترک ایران و اروپا/پایان کنفرانس اقتصادی بحرین با سخنان جنجالی داماد ترامپ
صحنه دلخراش تصادف فجیع قهرمان نامدار کشتی
نتیجه نظرسنجی در آمریکا درباره حمله نظامی به ایران/واکنش دبیرکل ناتو به تحولات خلیج فارس/ رایزنی مقام ارشد نظامی انگلیس با ولیعهد ابوظبی/ آغاز نشست بحرین با سخنرانی داماد ترامپ
تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ
تغییر عجیب انگشت دست یک مارگزیده
جزییات تصادف دلخراش علیرضا حیدری
کتک کاری مهمانان برنامه حین پخش زنده تلویزیونی!
شهرک اروپایی زیبا و رنگارنگ در دِل گیلان!
 خداحافظی جالب گوینده ایرانی در برنامه زنده
چه شرایطی سلبریتی مثل «محسن افشانی» را تولید کرد؟!
رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی ناتو در ارتباط با ایران/نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام، جمعه در وین/سفر مقتدا صدر به ایران/ پیام صریح بغداد به واشنگتن درباره ایران
هشدار شدیداللحن روسیه به آمریکا درباره ایران
پایان نشست سرنوشت ساز کمیسیون مشترک برجام با حضور ایران و گروه 4+1/ اینستکس در حال پردازش نخستین تراکنش مالی با ایران/ عراقچی: اینستکس عملیاتی شده است

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۸۸ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۲۰۰ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه  (۱۱۴ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)

رئیس دیوان عالی کشور: قضات باید مواظب «بانوان وکیل» باشند/ذوالنوری: در آمریکا با پلیس چانه نمی‌زنند  (۸۸ نظر)

تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران  (۸۴ نظر)

منتجب‌نیا: لیست امید، لیست اصلاح طلب نبود/قیمت هر متر مربع واحد مسکونی در تهران چقدر گران شد؟ /پورمختار: پیچ تحریم‌ها به زودی خواهد شکست/کنایه سلیمی نمین به مصباح یزدی و پایداری‌ها  (۸۳ نظر)